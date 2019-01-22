Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame (11-8, 1-5) fell victim to a familiar theme on Tuesday night as the Irish struggled offensively in a 63-61 loss to Georgia Tech (11-8, 3-3) in Atlanta. The Irish made just two of their opening 10 attempts in the first half from the floor to fall behind early, but still managed to take a 30-28 lead into halftime. However, Georgia Tech shot over 50 percent in the second half to pick up a home win. Here is Blue & Gold Illustrated's recap of the contest.

FIRST HALF

It was a rough start for the Irish from the floor, to say the least. Notre Dame hit just one of the team’s first eight attempts to allow the Yellow Jackets to build an early 11-4 lead with 14:36 left in the half. Big man Marcus Banks got the scoring starting with a bucket in the lane, which hthe Irish countered with a pair of free throws from DJ Harvey. A 5-0 run by the Yellow Jackets behind buckets from Banks and guard Jose Alvarado, the team’s leading scorer, pushed the team’s lead to 7-2. Irish forward John Mooney got the team’s first bucket to close the gap to 7-4, but Josh Pastner’s group got back-to-back buckets from forward Abdoulaye Gueye and Banks. After Georgia Tech pushed its lead to 13-4, the Irish finally got some buckets to ball with a tip in via Mooney and three-pointer from guard Nik Djogo to make it 13-9 Yellow Jackets with 13:10 left. Both teams got buckets in the paint before the under-12 media timeout came (10:42) with the Yellow Jackets still up four at 15-11. Cold streaks found both teams as they combined to miss their next 11 shots after Irish guard TJ Gibbs made it 15-11. Thanks to free throws, Georgia Tech led 17-12 with 7:38 remaining with both teams making just two total shots on their last 17 combined attempts. Georgia Tech remained up by two possessions (20-16) after Irish forward Nate Laszewski made a layup with under six minutes to play. But, it was the start of nice offensive display by both teams as each would go on to make two three-pointers over the next minute-plus with Laszewski knocking down both for the Irish on back-to-back possessions. After Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe connected on the second for his team, Mooney secured his seventh and eighth points of the game with layup to make it 26-24 Yellow Jackets with under four minutes left. Mooney would go on to score the next six points to push the Irish into a 30-28 halftime lead as three turnovers during the last 2:23 kept the Yellow Jackets from finding a late flow offensively. Mooney recorded his 11th double-double of the season with his first half performance of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Laszewski added eight points to round out the top scorers for Notre Dame in the half. Brey’s group hit 11-of-35 (31.4 percent) from the field to open the game and just 3-of-14 behind the arc (21.4 percent). Georgia Tech countered with an 11-of-28 (39.3 percent) effort from the field. Both teams combined for 18 total turnovers.

SECOND HALF