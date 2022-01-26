Irish remain hot at home, keep pace in ACC race with win over NC State

Nate Laszewski scored 18 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds as Notre Dame stayed hot at home with a 73-65 victory over NC State Wednesday night in men’s basketball.

Three other Irish finished in double-figures scoring as ND (13-6, 6-2 ACC) won its ninth straight at Purcell Pavilion, dating back to last season.

Georgia Tech upended ACC co-leader Florida State, 75-61, on Wednesday night, so the Irish moved into a second-place tie in the league standings, a half a game behind Miami (15-5, 7-2). Ninth-ranked Duke is also 6-2. Wake Forest (7-3) is a half game back as well, but percentage points behind the Irish and Duke.

In Notre Dame’s first of five games in 11 days, Dane Goodwin added 17 points — his 19th double-digit scoring performance this season. Freshman Blake Wesley had a rough shooting night (3-of-16) but still managed to score 15. Prentiss Hubb had 11 points.

Laszewski scored 11 points, with three 3s, in a 15-0 Irish run early in the second half as Notre Dame built its largest lead of the game. 45-35. He is now 19 points shy of becoming the 67th member of the career 1,000-point club.

Dereon Seabron led NC State (10-11, 3-6) with 21 points.

The Irish get Virginia (12-8, 6-4) at home on Saturday night, then Duke (16-3, 6-2) Monday night at Purcell, before hitting the road for a date with Miami next Wednesday.



