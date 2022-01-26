 InsideNDSports - Irish remain hot at home, keep pace in ACC race with win over NC State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-26 22:52:07 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Irish remain hot at home, keep pace in ACC race with win over NC State

Notre Dame's Blake Wesley (center) gets pressure from North Carolina State's Terquavion Smith (left) and Casey Morsell (14) during the second half of an ACC men's basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame's Blake Wesley (center) gets pressure from North Carolina State's Terquavion Smith (left) and Casey Morsell (14) during the second half of an ACC men's basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin, Associated Press)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

Nate Laszewski scored 18 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds as Notre Dame stayed hot at home with a 73-65 victory over NC State Wednesday night in men’s basketball.

Three other Irish finished in double-figures scoring as ND (13-6, 6-2 ACC) won its ninth straight at Purcell Pavilion, dating back to last season.

Georgia Tech upended ACC co-leader Florida State, 75-61, on Wednesday night, so the Irish moved into a second-place tie in the league standings, a half a game behind Miami (15-5, 7-2). Ninth-ranked Duke is also 6-2. Wake Forest (7-3) is a half game back as well, but percentage points behind the Irish and Duke.

In Notre Dame’s first of five games in 11 days, Dane Goodwin added 17 points — his 19th double-digit scoring performance this season. Freshman Blake Wesley had a rough shooting night (3-of-16) but still managed to score 15. Prentiss Hubb had 11 points.

Laszewski scored 11 points, with three 3s, in a 15-0 Irish run early in the second half as Notre Dame built its largest lead of the game. 45-35. He is now 19 points shy of becoming the 67th member of the career 1,000-point club.

Dereon Seabron led NC State (10-11, 3-6) with 21 points.

The Irish get Virginia (12-8, 6-4) at home on Saturday night, then Duke (16-3, 6-2) Monday night at Purcell, before hitting the road for a date with Miami next Wednesday.


---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}