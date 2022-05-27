Irish pitchers make big splash in ND's pool-play victory over Virginia

Ironic, because the strategy going into Friday’s ACC Baseball Championship pool-play game with the 17th-ranked Cavaliers (38-17) — with ND’s spot in Saturday’s ACC semis already clinched on Thursday — was to keep the best arms fresh and available for Saturday and a possible championship matchup on Sunday.

Not the least of which may turn out to be expanding the number of pitching options the 14th-ranked Irish can trust in high-leverage situations when Notre Dame (35-13) opens NCAA Tournament play next Friday.

In a game that was formatted to be an afterthought, No. 4 seed Notre Dame on Friday found a way to coax more than subtle significance from a 3-0 shutout of fifth-seeded Virginia at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

Junior Liam Simon pitched beyond the fourth inning as a starter for the first time in his college career, and dominated. Sophomores Matt Bedford and Sammy Cooper, each of whom missed all of last season with injuries and each having only logged five innings this season, also delivered in clutch situations against one of the ACC’s most potent offenses and the ninth-highest scoring team in the nation (9.2 runs per game).

And one that hadn’t been shut out since Florida State ace Parker Messick stifled the Cavs in March of 2021.

“We put them in situations the moment they step on campus, and get them ready and we scrimmage,” ND coach Link Jarrett said of his pitchers. “So I’d like to think we have a pretty good feel going into this as to what we’re going to get and who fits what profile. So we try to prepare as far as that goes – until you get in these settings and these types of games. You don’t know how people will react.

“Clearly, today our guys reacted and pitched beyond what we have seen at times in our workouts and practices. That’s great. The inning workload is never going to be even. So there are guys that are just waiting for that moment, but they prepare. And today was an example of taking advantage of that window when it opened.”

Simon has long had impressive enough velocity to be a key contributor, but has never had consistent control. He came into Friday’s game with 33 strikeouts in 19 innings, but was averaging almost a walk an inning (18), and with six wild pitches and three hit batsmen and a 6.63 ERA this season.

On Friday, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-hander gave Jarrett a career-high five innings. He allowed two hits and two walks while matching his career high in strikeouts with eight.

“Simon was outstanding,” offered Virginia coach Brian O’Connor, a former Irish pitching coach and recruiting coordinator under Paul Mainieri (1995-2003).

“I know he didn’t have very many innings coming into the year, but boy he’s a really, really special arm, and he pitched a great ball game, did a terrific job. We just couldn’t put enough things together to win the ball game.”

Bedford and Cooper also had a hand in that.

Freshman Roman Kimball relieved Simon to start the sixth but was pulled after giving up a leadoff walk. Bedford, academically ineligible until earlier this month, came in and surrendered a single.

But with two on and no one out, he got Jake Gelof — a .379 hitter and one of the nation’s top 10 RBI men (74) — to ground into a double play before getting cleanup hitter Devin Ortiz to ground out to second.

Bedford got the Cavs in order in the seventh, but allowed them to load the bases in the top of the eighth after two were out. In came Cooper, who delivered three straight balls before getting Ortiz to ground out on a 3-1 pitch.

Senior Aidan Tyrell pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts for his first save of the season.