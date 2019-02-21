Notre Dame has become synonymous with offensive line recruiting, and the class of 2020 looks like it will carry on that tradition.

The Irish are in a strong position with several talented offensive linemen already, including Littleton (Colo.) Columbine offensive tackle Andrew Gentry, the No. 40 overall player in the 2020 Rivals250.

Gentry has visited Notre Dame once already, and will return for an official visit on April 5-7.

Columbine head coach Andy Lowry said he believes Gentry and the Irish would make a perfect match.

“I think Notre Dame is a great fit for him,” Lowry said. “He went on an unofficial visit before Christmas and had a great time and loved it, so I think it’s a great fit.”

If the Irish were to land Gentry down the road, Lowry said Notre Dame would be adding an outstanding player and person to the roster.

“He’s meant as much off the field as he has on the field,” Lowry said. “He’s an incredible human being who wants to the best as a person, the best as a student and if he’s missing two percent on a grade, he wants to figure out why.”

Hundreds of kids have come through Lowry’s program, and the coach said he’s rarely seen a player put in more effort than Gentry.