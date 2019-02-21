Irish OT Target Andrew Gentry 'Puts It All Together'
Notre Dame has become synonymous with offensive line recruiting, and the class of 2020 looks like it will carry on that tradition.
The Irish are in a strong position with several talented offensive linemen already, including Littleton (Colo.) Columbine offensive tackle Andrew Gentry, the No. 40 overall player in the 2020 Rivals250.
Gentry has visited Notre Dame once already, and will return for an official visit on April 5-7.
Columbine head coach Andy Lowry said he believes Gentry and the Irish would make a perfect match.
“I think Notre Dame is a great fit for him,” Lowry said. “He went on an unofficial visit before Christmas and had a great time and loved it, so I think it’s a great fit.”
If the Irish were to land Gentry down the road, Lowry said Notre Dame would be adding an outstanding player and person to the roster.
“He’s meant as much off the field as he has on the field,” Lowry said. “He’s an incredible human being who wants to the best as a person, the best as a student and if he’s missing two percent on a grade, he wants to figure out why.”
Hundreds of kids have come through Lowry’s program, and the coach said he’s rarely seen a player put in more effort than Gentry.
“He’s the hardest working kid we have in the weight room and on the field,” Lowry said. “His goal is to be the best.”
That level of effort from a highly regarded prospect, Lowry said, is a rarity in today’s recruiting atmosphere.
“When you’ve got a kid being recruited by everybody in the country, sometimes those guys aren’t the total package as far as the character piece or the work ethic, but Andrew puts it all together,” Lowry said. “It’s one of those things that other people respect and he makes other people better year round.”
Having someone like Gentry in his program, who is willing to put in more effort than normal, has been a huge asset.
"I’ve never heard a negative thing about him said by anyone,” Lowry said. “That’s pretty rare because we all have our weaknesses, but he’s that kind of human being where nobody has ever said a negative thing about him.”
Lowry added that Gentry has been a team leader since the day he stepped on campus.
“He’s always carried himself like that,” Lowry said. “He’s always been our hardest worker. I think he’s always had those traits. He’s led by example and he’s worked hard.”
