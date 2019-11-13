Irish OL Commit Tosh Baker Selected For Polynesian Bowl
Phoenix Pinnacle class of 2020 offensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Tosh Baker is committed to playing in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas Jan. 4.
The Polynesian Bowl, an all-star game in Hawaii that can be seen on the CBS Sports Network Jan. 18, 2020, announced on Wednesday morning that Baker was selected for its postseason game as well.
With Baker's commitment, the Polynesian Bowl will have six Irish commitments participating in it.
Tight end Kevin Bauman, drop end Jordan Botelho, offensive lineman Michael Carmody, defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina, and running back Chris Tyree have all given commitments to the all-star game already.
Baker, who is the nation's No. 44 recruit and No. 5 offensive tackle, committed to the Fighting Irish on May 8, picking Notre Dame over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, USC, and many others.
"It was honestly a gut feeling," Baker said about committing to Notre Dame. "When you step on campus and you know that it's the right place for you and it's going to help shape you throughout the most important years of your life, then that's you have to jump on that decision.
"The academics at Notre Dame is obvious; it's compared to an Ivy League school. They went undefeated last year in the regular season, so that's huge too. They have great academics and can compete for a national championship. That's huge. I loved my relationship with Jeff Quinn and meeting the other coaches. Getting to know the players was huge for me; we all hit it off really well."
----
