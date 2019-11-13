Phoenix Pinnacle class of 2020 offensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Tosh Baker is committed to playing in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas Jan. 4. The Polynesian Bowl, an all-star game in Hawaii that can be seen on the CBS Sports Network Jan. 18, 2020, announced on Wednesday morning that Baker was selected for its postseason game as well.

Notre Dame commit Tosh Baker was selected to a second all-star game.

With Baker's commitment, the Polynesian Bowl will have six Irish commitments participating in it. Tight end Kevin Bauman, drop end Jordan Botelho, offensive lineman Michael Carmody, defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina, and running back Chris Tyree have all given commitments to the all-star game already. Baker, who is the nation's No. 44 recruit and No. 5 offensive tackle, committed to the Fighting Irish on May 8, picking Notre Dame over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, USC, and many others.