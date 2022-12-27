It may not have solved everything, but it did at least get the Irish almost twice as many points in the paint in the second half — 22 vs. 12 — of a 59-43 victory over Jacksonville, Tuesday night in front of 6,151 in Purcell Pavilion.

“I don't think — I don't know if I've ever done that,” Brey said. “We weren't moving much, we weren't cutting. … My guys are looking at me like ‘What the hell?’ We are still working on things, obviously.”

Instead, Mike Brey had his team running its half-court offense, five on zero, as if it was the first day of practice.

There was no brief shootaround, no practice shots from the free-throw line.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — An odd finish to the halftime break Tuesday night might say a little bit about the current confounding condition of the Notre Dame men’s basketball team’s offense.

The 8-5 Irish took 16 3-pointers in the first half, going 0-for its first dozen and making just two (12.5%) against the defensive-minded Dolphins (7-4), whose season includes a win over VCU and a 71-44 loss to Duke in their season opener.

“We're open, we’re gonna take it. We have shooters on the team,” said Irish freshman JJ Starling, who was 1-for-3 on 3-pointers and 5-for-12 overall for 11 points. “You live for open shots like that.

“We know that normally we're gonna knock those down. Things weren’t falling, but we know next game those shots are gonna fall, and we're gonna put more points on the board.”

The encouraging news amidst all the offensive struggles was the emergence of grad student Marcus Hammond, who appears to be finding his way after missing the first seven games with a knee injury — he came in averaging 4.6 points after averaging 18 in his senior season at Niagara.

“I just had a rough stretch trying to get going with the guys,” he said. “They already had been in the flow, so I was just trying to get accustomed to everything. But I was bound for a good game.”

Hammond had nine of ND’s points as the Irish lurched to a 21-19 halftime lead — “the ugliest half in the history of college basketball,” Brey called it.

Hammond wound up 6-for-11 from the field, knocking down three 3-pointers in seven attempts, for a team-high 15 points.

Having another scorer couldn’t come at a better time with the Irish starting their run of 18 straight ACC opponents with No. 14-ranked Miami (12-1) coming to town on Friday for a 2 p.m. clash.

Brey, who has said Hammond was his most efficient offensive player in the preseason, was hopeful the real Hammond is back for good.

“He's a scorer and he's really gifted,” Brey said. “You know, I think he was thinking too much. And he was thinking about the brace (which is now off) when he came back. He's really gifted and, man, he’s played a lot of basketball. So I'm thrilled for him. He deserved that (kind of game). And, hopefully, we got him back.“

Against a team with 11 transfers that plays a more deliberate offense, the possessions were at a premium Tuesday night. Jacksonville was allowing teams only 59 points a game and 38.2% shooting.

It was a tough man-to-man for the veteran Irish to crack, though they stayed in form by committing just seven turnovers. They ranked second in the country in fewest turnover per game coming in, at 9.3

Still, Notre Dame trailed 34-30 with 13:30 to play following a 3-pointer by Kevion Nolan.

Hammond gave the Irish a little momentum with a 3-pointer, and his assist on a Cormac Ryan three-point play gave ND a 36-34 lead. An impressive Dolphin alley-oop to Omar Payne, who finished with 10 points, evened the score at 36 before the Irish finally asserted control.

Ryan, after going 0-for-6 from the 3-point line, finally drained one to start a 9-0 run. At the 6:42 mark, the Irish still had taken as many 3s as 2s before Starling went into overdrive scoring three times in slices to the bucket over the final 4:43 to make sure Jacksonville didn’t threaten.

“Because I have a bigger frame, and I want to be able to use that, I've been attacking (the rim),” said the 6-foot-4 Starling, who added a team-high eight rebounds. “I know I can get downhill. So, when shots aren't falling outside, the easiest thing to do is to go get a layup.”