The Irish trailed 62-61 following a bucket from junior forward John Mooney before missing their next five shots over a four-minute stretch to allow the Wolfpack to pull ahead just enough to eventually pull out the tough victory.

Another cold stretch offensively in the second half doomed Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon during a 77-73 loss to No. 17 NC State.

After forcing an opening miss for the Wolfpack, Notre Dame took an early lead after Mooney backed down his opponent and kissed it off the glass for an early bucket.



The Wolfpack quickly answered with a jumper from guard CJ Bryce to tie it up, but sophomore wing DJ Harvey found himself open in the corner and drilled a three-pointer.

Notre Dame continued to hold the early lead going into the first media timeout up 9-8 after Mooney hit a mid-range jumper and NC State guard Eric Lockett hit one of his own.

Following a 3-of-4 start from the field to take the early lead, the Irish would make just two of their next 10 attempts to allow the Wolfpack to jump out to a 15-14 advantage with 11:47 remaining in the opening half.

A three-pointer from guard Prentiss Hubb and dunk via Harvey off a nice pass in the lane from guard TJ Gibbs kept the Irish close while Bryce and forward Torin Dorn combined for three-straight buckets for NC State to grab the lead.

The Wolfpack got it up to 19-14 following a pair of free throws from guard Blake Harris and a jumper via forward Jericole Hellems. Notre Dame responded with a pair of nice plays around the bucket.

Mooney grabbed an offensive rebound to keep the possession alive and found Gibbs on the wing for an open three-pointer. Just over a minute later, Harvey drove to the bucket on the baseline and was able to get a reverse layup to fall and was fouled. Harvey would miss the free throw attempt, but his bucket tied the game at 19 with 8:09 left. Dorn put the Wolfpack back up before the under-8 media timeout with a layup.

During that stretch, freshman forward Chris Doherty checked in for the first time this season and quickly grabbed a rebound to get into the stat sheet.

A three-pointer and layup from Bryce sandwiched a bucket via Mooney to give the Wolfpack the 26-21 advantage with 5:32 left in the half.

Junior guard Nik Djogo would score the next four points for the Irish, but was countered by a 4-0 run by NC State between Djogo’s points to make it 30-25 Wolfpack at the under-4 media timeout.

The Wolfpack extended their lead to 33-25 with a bucket from Devon Daniels before the Irish eventually tied the game at 35 apiece with a 10-2 run capped off by a three-pointer from Gibbs with the shot clock winding down and under one minute to play.

NC State quickly regained the lead on the other end with a bucket from Dorn giving the Irish the last shot before the half. Mooney eventually got open on the wing, but he was unable to connect on his three-point attempt giving the Wolfpack a 37-35 lead at the break.

Mooney led the Irish with 10 points and seven rebounds in the opening half while Gibbs and Harvey each had eight points.

Notre Dame connected on 11-of-30 (36.7 percent) from the field and just 4-of-15 (26.7 percent) behind the arc. NC State countered with a 15-of-34 effort (44.1 percent) overall and 2-of-7 (28.6 percent) on three-point attempts. Bryce led all Wolfpack scorers with 12 points.