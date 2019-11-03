After a narrow victory over Virginia Tech 21-20, Notre Dame moves up one spot to No. 15 in both the AP and Coaches polls. This comes one week after dropping out of the top 10 for the first time all season due to a 45-14 loss to Michigan.



The Irish are now one spot behind the Wolverines, who are No. 14 in both polls.

After a big win over Florida 24-17, the Georgia Bulldogs are now No. 6 in the AP and Coaches polls.