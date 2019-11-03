Irish Move Up In Both AP, Coaches Polls
After a narrow victory over Virginia Tech 21-20, Notre Dame moves up one spot to No. 15 in both the AP and Coaches polls.
This comes one week after dropping out of the top 10 for the first time all season due to a 45-14 loss to Michigan.
The Irish are now one spot behind the Wolverines, who are No. 14 in both polls.
After a big win over Florida 24-17, the Georgia Bulldogs are now No. 6 in the AP and Coaches polls.
Navy, which Notre Dame plays at home on Nov. 16, cracked the top 25 for the first time this season. The Midshipmen are now No. 25 in both polls.
No other 2019 Irish opponent is currently ranked in either poll, but Virginia received one vote in the AP Poll and two votes in the Coaches Poll.
