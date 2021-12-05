Irish in the Pros: Multitasking is helping Julian Love make his NFL mark

Typically, when an NFL player is described as unable to settle into a specific position, it means he’s not going to be an NFL player for very long. But former Irish cornerback turned all-purpose New York Giants defensive back Julian Love wears his “jack of all trades” distinction from his teammates and coaches as a badge of honor. In fact, this summer, Giants head coach Joe Judge nicknamed his third-year defensive back “duct tape” because of Love’s ability to patch holes wherever he’s needed on defense. “Just do it all, I take pride in that,” Love said in response. “You’re trying to get better, trying to establish how you want to be as a player, and that involves doing a lot. I like it. I like doing a lot.”

Julian Love has played nickel corner, free and strong safety, and he has even taken some snaps for the New York Giants at the boundary corner this season. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Love is obviously not the biggest defensive back on the Giants roster. And by his own admission, he’s not the fastest either. But what Love lacks in natural physical gifts he makes up for with smarts, fearlessness, toughness and versatility. Love has played nickel corner, free and strong safety, and he has even taken some snaps for the Giants at the boundary corner this season. “I’ve got to get a shot at nose tackle soon,” Love recently joked. “The more I can do for this team, they’ll keep me around longer. That’s my mindset each day, embrace the challenge that’s brought to me.” Love has also thrived in the box against the run because of his surprisingly physicality for a smallish player.