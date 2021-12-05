Irish in the Pros: Multitasking is helping Julian Love make his NFL mark
Typically, when an NFL player is described as unable to settle into a specific position, it means he’s not going to be an NFL player for very long. But former Irish cornerback turned all-purpose New York Giants defensive back Julian Love wears his “jack of all trades” distinction from his teammates and coaches as a badge of honor.
In fact, this summer, Giants head coach Joe Judge nicknamed his third-year defensive back “duct tape” because of Love’s ability to patch holes wherever he’s needed on defense.
“Just do it all, I take pride in that,” Love said in response. “You’re trying to get better, trying to establish how you want to be as a player, and that involves doing a lot. I like it. I like doing a lot.”
At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Love is obviously not the biggest defensive back on the Giants roster. And by his own admission, he’s not the fastest either. But what Love lacks in natural physical gifts he makes up for with smarts, fearlessness, toughness and versatility.
Love has played nickel corner, free and strong safety, and he has even taken some snaps for the Giants at the boundary corner this season.
“I’ve got to get a shot at nose tackle soon,” Love recently joked. “The more I can do for this team, they’ll keep me around longer. That’s my mindset each day, embrace the challenge that’s brought to me.”
Love has also thrived in the box against the run because of his surprisingly physicality for a smallish player.
“I enjoy tackling. I embrace being closer to the action,” Love said. “Have to bring your big boy pads playing in the box, but I love that.”
Judge also praised Love’s versatility on special teams.
“He can play gunner, he can play punt protector, he’ll do stuff on kickoff coverage, on punt return,” Judge explained. “On kickoff return, he can play a multitude of positions. He comes in every week and it’s like, ‘Hey Jules, your role just changed completely from last week.’ He doesn’t ever bat an eye.”
During his three seasons (2016‑18) and 38 career games at Notre Dame, the Irish coaches used Love similarly to how he’s being used in the NFL, all over the field. And the consensus All-American delivered, recording 176 tackles, five interceptions, four fumble recoveries and three touchdowns.
Through 10 games this season with the Giants, Love had compiled 29 tackles (13 solo), five passes defended and one interception.
