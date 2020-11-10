In the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texan wide receiver Will Fuller V ran along the right sideline with a defender hugging his left hip. Quarterback Deshaun Watson lofted a pass high into the air and it appeared slightly underthrown, but Fuller adjusted to the ball by maneuvering to the inside of his defender to make the catch. He then reminded viewers of his 4.3 speed as he out-sprinted the other 21 players on the field for a 77-yard touchdown, and the Texans went on to win 27-25. It Houston’s second victory of the season. “He just threw it my way and gave me a chance,” Fuller said. “I think it was a good ball because the DB was over the top of me. It was just an easy adjustment to come back to the ball and then I didn't see anyone in front of me [so I] just ran.”

This catch marked the sixth game in a row that Fuller has scored a touchdown. He finished the game with 100 yards on five catches. This is the fourth time he's produced triple-digit yardage in a game this season. On the year, he has 36 snags for 590 yards (18th in the NFL) and six touchdowns (tied for seventh). Given all this production, it's no wonder that a few other franchises were trying to acquire the speedy receiver prior to the NFL Trade Deadline on Nov. 3, especially after the Texans lost six of their first seven games of the season and had no hope of making the playoffs.

Ultimately, it seemed that Fuller wasn't traded because those in the Green Bay Packers organization could not come to a consensus on if it were worth it to pick up a deep threat at receiver given what the Texans were asking for. While this may disappoint Packers fans hoping to see their team win its fifth Super Bowl, Fuller's current quarterback was thrilled. “It would have been hell if they would have did that, for sure,” Watson told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “Honestly, I’m glad to continue to play with Will. We’ve been making a lot of big, big plays since I came into this league, [and we’re] going to continue to do that as we continue to go the rest of this year and hopefully the rest of our careers.” Fuller also discussed how difficult it was to hear his name in so many trade rumors. “To be honest, it really sucked being shopped around like that,” Fuller said. “Giving this organization my all and coming to work every day, I’m a very unselfish player and do everything they asked. To be shopped around, I did feel a certain type of way.”

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week Eight Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Was still on the practice squad for the 0-9 Jets and did not play in the team's 30-27 loss to the New England Patriots … Has three carries for eight yards and a touchdown in two games played this season. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Started at center in the 5-4 Bears’ 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans ... Replaced last week's starting center, Sam Mustipher, who was inactive on Sunday due to a knee injury.

• Asmar Bilal (2015-19), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Put on injured reserve more than a month ago and did not play in the 2-6 Chargers' 31-26 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Hauled in one catch for 11 yards in the Ravens' 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts … Has 14 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown on the season.

• Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: In the 8-0 Steelers’ 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys, targeted 13 times for eight catches for 69 yards … Also had one carry of four yards ... On the season, he has 31 catches for 444 yards and five touchdowns and seven carries for 25 yards and two scores, and five special teams tackles.

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Played defense and special teams in the 5-3 Colts 24-10 loss to the Colts ... Spent the start of the season on injured reserve and has one tackle and one pass deflection. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Recorded four catches for 48 yards in the 1-7 Jaguars 27-25 win over the Houston Texans … On the season, he has 15 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, New York Jets: Record one tackle in the 0-9 Jets’ 30-27 loss to the New England Patriots … Has recorded six tackles through nine games. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Snagged five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in the 2-6 Texans 27-25 win over the Jaguars … Has 36 grabs for 590 yards (18th in the NFL) and six touchdowns this season (tied for seventh).

• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Played special teams in the 2-6 Chargers' 31-26 loss to the Raiders … He has two tackles on the season. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Charlotte Panthers: Played special teams in the 3-6 Panthers’ 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. • Bennett Jackson (2009-13), DB, New York Jets: Signed off of the practice squad to the active roster last week and recorded one tackle on special teams in the 0-9 Jets' 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

• Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DE, Cincinnati Bengals: The 2-5-1 Bengals had a bye … On the season, has 10 tackles. • Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Played offense and special teams in the 5-4 Bears 24-17 loss to the Titans … On the season, he has six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. • Julian Love (2015-18), DB, New York Giants: Recorded one tackle in the 2-7 New York’s 23-20 win over the Washington Football Team … On the season, he has 35 tackles (one for loss), two pass deflections and a pick. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in the 2-6 Texans 27-25 win over the Jaguars. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Started in the 2-7 Cowboys' 24-19 loss to the Cowboys. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Continued to start at right tackle in the 4-5 49ers’ 34-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in the 5-3 Colts' loss to the Ravens. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: After starting at center last week, missed Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans due to a knee injury.

• Julian Okwara (2016-19), DE, Detroit Lions: Placed on injured reserve three weeks ago and did not play in the Lions' 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Recorded three tackles and a pass deflection in the 3-5 Lions’ 34-20 loss to the Vikings … On the season, he has 23 tackles (seven for loss), five sacks, 11 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a pass deflection. • Troy Pride Jr. (2016-19), CB, Carolina Panthers: Played defense and special teams in 3-6 Panthers’ 33-31 loss to the Chiefs … On the season, has 29 tackles (one for loss) and a pass deflection. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Houston Texans: Was released from the active roster and signed to the practice squad ... Did not play in the 2-6 Texans 27-25 win over the Jaguars … Has one carry for one yard on the season.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Los Vegas Raiders: Inactive and did not play in the Raiders' 31-26 win over the Chargers … On the season, has two carries for 13 yards.

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Record two tackles in the 2-6 Chargers' 31-26 loss to the Raiders … Has 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Snagged three catches for 40 yards in the 3-5 Vikings' 34-20 win over the Lions … On the season, he has 15 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Recorded ten tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass deflection in the 3-5 Vikings' 34-20 win over the Lions … On the season, he has 43 tackles (two for loss), four pass deflections, two quarterback hits and a pick. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Recorded seven tackles and one pass deflection in the 2-7 Cowboys’ 24-19 loss to the Steelers … On the season, he has 89 tackles (third in the NFL), six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and three pass deflections.

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Grabbed one catch for 16 yards in the 5-3 Dolphins' 34-31 win over the Arizona Cardinals … On the season, he has seven receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. • Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: Played offense and special teams in the 6-2 Packers’ 34-17 win over the 49ers. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OL, Baltimore Ravens: After signing a five-year, $98.75 contract extension in the middle of the season, Stanley hurt his ankle and is out for the year. • Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Benched and did not play in the 2-7 Giants 2-7 win over the Washington Football Team ... On the season, he has 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns ... Has thrown one pass for 18 yards this fall ... Has one tackle on the season.

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DL, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded one tackle (one for loss), a sack a quarterback hit and a pass deflection in the 2-6 Chargers' 31-26 loss to the Raiders … On the season, he has 13 total stops, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, eight quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a pass deflection.

• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Broke his ankle in week one and is out indefinitely … Has one tackle this season. • Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DL, Pittsburgh Steelers: Recorded four tackles (one for loss), two sacks in the 8-0 Steelers’ 24-19 victory versus the Cowboys … On the season, has 30 tackles (nine for loss), six sacks (11th in NFL) and 18 quarterback hits.