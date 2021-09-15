Irish in the NFL: Tony Jones Jr. continues his rise with New Orleans Saints

Tony Jones Jr. began the calendar year by signing a reserve/future contract with the New Orleans Saints, an afterthought of a transaction following a rookie season played on the team’s practice squad and off the national NFL radar. Most players who sign futures contracts are released on cutdown day at the end of training camp, if they make it that far. All of them, though, do their best to be an exception. Jones, the former Notre Dame running back and 2020 undrafted free agent, made himself one and didn’t stop there. He not only made the 53-man roster, but began the season as the Saints’ No. 2 running back. Saints head coach Sean Payton indicated in training camp the role was Jones’ to lose.

Jones ran for 50 yards in his first NFL action during New Orleans’ 38-3 win over Green Bay on Sunday. (Nick Wass/AP)

Jones delivered an 11-carry, 50-yard game in the Saints’ 38-3 defeat of the Green Bay Packers Sunday – his first NFL action. It should only help his case to stick around. Jones is one of 36 former Notre Dame players were on an NFL 53-man roster for Week 1 of the 2021 season. That’s not including four ex-Irish players on injured reserve: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin (hamstring), Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (shoulder), Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (ACL) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee). Additionally, Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller V was suspended for Week 1, but is expected to be activated and play this week. Here’s a look at each of the 36 and their season-opener activity. • Josh Adams, New York Jets RB: Did not play in 19-14 loss to Panthers. • Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers OG: Inactive for 41-33 win over Lions • Alex Bars, Chicago Bears OL: Did not play in 34-14 loss to Rams. • Ian Book, New Orleans Saints QB: Did not play in win over Packers. • Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers WR: Had three catches for 45 yards and a 25-yard carry in 20-13 win over Bills. • Scott Daly, Detroit Lions LS: Primary long snapper in 41-33 loss to 49ers.

• Liam Eichenberg, Miami Dolphins OL: Started at left tackle in 17-16 win over Patriots. • Matthias Farley, Tennessee Titans S: completed a 6-yard pass on a fake punt in 38-13 loss to Cardinals • Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers S: Made two tackles in 20-16 win over Washington Football Team. • Robert Hainsey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OL: Did not play in 29-28 win over Cowboys. • Daelin Hayes, Baltimore Ravens DE: inactive for 27-24 loss to Raiders. • J.J. Jansen, Carolina Panthers LS: Snapped in win over Jets. • Jamir Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers DL: Zero tackles in win over Bills • Tony Jones Jr., New Orleans Saints RB: Had 11 carries, 50 yards, one catch for 3 yards in win over Packers. • Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears TE: Had five catches for 42 yards in loss to Rams. • Tommy Kraemer, Detroit Lions OG: Elevated from practice squad to 53-man roster, but was a healthy scratch for loss to 49ers.