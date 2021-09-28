Irish in the NFL: Tommy Tremble scores first TD, bigger workload to come?

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble was right in the middle of a touchdown run. No surprise to Notre Dame fans who watched him clear paths for Irish running backs the last two years as a dominant run blocker. Except this time, in the Panthers’ 24-9 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday, Tremble wasn’t a run blocker. He was the runner. Tremble scored his first NFL touchdown in the victory, a seven-yard run on a jet sweep in the third quarter. He also had a 30-yard reception for his first professional catch. The Panthers, unsurprisingly, frequently deploy him as a blocker on offense and kickoff return teams.

Former Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble scored his first career touchdown Thursday. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

“[Tremble is] a guy who we thought could do a lot of different things,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters after the win. “After the draft, we got more phone calls from other teams, tight end coaches, special team coordinators, to our guys about Tommy.” The Panthers made a trade Monday night that could open up more chances for him to touch the ball. They sent tight end Dan Arnold to the Jacksonville Jaguars, clearing a spot on the tight end depth chart ahead of Tremble. Arnold had seven catches for 84 yards through three games, tops among Panthers tight ends.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub21teSBUcmVtYmxlIFRvdWNoZG93biBUaHVyc2RheS48YnI+PGJy PvCfk7o6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9D QVJ2c0hPVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NB UnZzSE9VPC9hPiBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25m bG5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5GTE5ldHdvcms8L2E+ PGJyPvCfk7E6wqA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMTJkWGJxYUJWSiI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzEyZFhicWFCVko8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9qZE1aUGlURzhlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vamRNWlBpVEc4ZTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1cy8xNDQxMjI2NTIxMTIxNzUxMDQ5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Tremble was among 37 former Notre Dame players on an NFL 53-man roster for Week 3 of the 2021 season. That’s not including four ex-Irish players on injured reserve: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin (hamstring), Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (shoulder), Panthers cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (ACL) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee). Ravens outside linebacker Daelin Hayes joined them Monday due to an ankle injury suffered Sunday. The Green Bay Packers elevated wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad for Week 2, but he returned there for Week 3. Here’s a look at each of the 37 former Irish players and their Week 3 activity. • Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Was active but didn’t record any stats in the Jets’ 26-0 loss at Denver … Has played on one game for the 0-3 Jets, but has not compiled any stats. • Aaron Banks (2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: Was inactive for the 49ers’ 30-28 home loss to Green Bay … Has yet to appear in a regular-season game for 2-1 San Francisco. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Saw action in Chicago’s 26-6 loss at Cleveland … Has played as a reserve in each of the 1-2 Bears’ three contests. • Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: Was inactive for the Saints’ 28-13 win at New England … Has yet to play in a regular-season game for 2-1 New Orleans. • Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Started, was targeted 15 time and caught nine passes for 92 yards in Pittsburgh’s 24-10 home loss to Cincinnati … Has played in three games with two starts, logged two rushing attempts for 22 yards, and notched 15 receptions for 211 yards (14.1 per catch) and no touchdowns for the 1-2 Steelers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QbGF5aW5nIGEgbGl0dGxlIGNhdGNoIPCfj4jwn5mMPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFzZUNsYXlwb29sP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDaGFzZUNsYXlwb29sPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vZUYwdm9zUHc5cSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VGMHZvc1B3OXE8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGl0dHNidXJnaCBTdGVlbGVycyAoQHN0ZWVsZXJz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3N0ZWVsZXJzL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDQyMTU3NTI1NDI4NzUyMzkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

• Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in the Lions’ 19-17 home loss to Baltimore … Has played in all three contests for 0-3 Detroit. • Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at right tackle in Miami’s 31-28 overtime loss at Las Vegas … Has played in all three contests and made two starts for the 1-2 Dolphins. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Made one tackle in the Titans’ 25-16 home win over Indianapolis … Saw action in each of Tennessee’s first three games and has notched one tackle. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Made his Miami debut and caught three passes for 20 yards in the Dolphins’ overtime defeat at Las Vegas … Has three receptions for 20 yards in one game played for 1-2 Miami. • Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Made seven solo tackles and recorded his first career interception in the Chargers’ 30-24 win at Kansas City … Has come off the bench for 2-1 Los Angeles in all three games, and recorded 15 tackles (10 solo) and one interception.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ2hh cmdlcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNDaGFy Z2VyczwvYT4gREIgQWxvaGkgR2lsbWFuIG1hZGUgdHdvIGNyaXRpY2FsIGRl ZmVuc2l2ZSBwbGF5cyB0byBoZWxwIHdpdGggTG9zIEFuZ2VsZXMmIzM5OyB3 aW4gb3ZlciB0aGUgQ2hpZWZzLjxicj48YnI+LSBBdm9pZHMgYmxvY2tlcnMg JmFtcDsgbWFrZXMgb3BlbiBmaWVsZCB0YWNrbGUgb24gRGVtYXJjdXMgUm9i aW5zb24gdG8gbGltaXQgdG8gYSBGRy48YnI+PGJyPi0gRmxpZXMgYWNyb3Nz IHRoZSBmaWVsZCB0byBtYWtlIHRoZSBkaXZpbmcgaW50ZXJjZXB0aW9uIHRv IHNldCB1cCBnYW1lLXdpbm5pbmcgVEQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9UTEx1Z1hhNVkwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVExMdWdYYTVZMDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHYXZpbm8gQm9ycXVleiAoQEdhdmlub0JvcnF1ZXopIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2F2aW5vQm9ycXVlei9zdGF0 dXMvMTQ0MjMzNzc2MTg0Nzk1OTU1NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

• Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Was active but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 34-24 loss at the Los Angeles Rams … Has yet to play in a regular-season contest for the 2-1 Buccaneers. • Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Was active and made NFL debut in the Ravens’ 19-17 win at Detroit, but left due to an ankle injury … Played in one game with no stats recorded for 2-1 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to his ankle injury. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Served as the primary long snapper in Carolina’s 24-9 win at Houston … Has held down that role in all three contests for the 3-0 Panthers. • Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Pittsburgh Steelers: Started in the place of injured All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt and made one tackle in the Steelers’ loss to Cincinnati … Has played in all three games with one start and made three tackles for 1-2 Pittsburgh. • Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Had two carries for 12 yards and two receptions for 10 yards in New Orleans’ 28-13 win at New England … Has played in all three contests with one start for the 2-1 Saints, and notched 16 rushing attempts for 69 yards (4.3 per carry) and three catches for 13 yards. • Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Started and caught one pass for 11 yards on four targets in the Bears’ loss at Cleveland … Has started all three contests and reeled in seven receptions for 53 yards for 1-2 Chicago. • Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Made three tackles and broke up one pass in the Giants’ 17-14 home loss to Atlanta … Came off the bench in each of 0-3 New York’s first three games and notched four tackles (one solo) and one pass defended.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as a reserve lineman in Las Vegas’ overtime win over Miami … Has played in all three games for the 3-0 Raiders. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in Dallas’ 41-21 home win over Philadelphia … Missed the 2-1 Cowboy’s season opener after testing positive for COVID-19, but started the next two contests at right guard. • Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: Was inactive for the Bengals’ 24-10 win at Pittsburgh … Has yet to play in a regular-season contest for 2-1 Cincinnati. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in San Francisco’s home loss to Green Bay … Has start all three games at right tackle for the 2-1 49ers. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Started at center in the Bears’ loss at Cleveland … Started at center in each of 1-2 Chicago’s first three games. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in Indianapolis’ loss at Tennessee and was carted off the field with an ankle injury that was later deemed a high ankle sprain … Started each of the 0-3 Colts’ first three contests at left guard. • Ade Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Was active but didn’t record any stats in the Falcons’ road win over the New York Giants … Has seen action in all three games and notched one tackle for 1-2 Atlanta. • Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Played on defense but didn’t compile any stats in the Lions’ loss to Baltimore … Has played in two games with no stats for 0-3 Detroit. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Started at linebacker and notched four tackles with one sack in Detroit’s loss to Baltimore … Started each of the 0-3 Lions’ first three contests and compiled six tackles with one sack.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3cgZnJlYWtpbiBjb29sIGlzIGl0IHRvIHJ1c2ggbmV4dCB0byB5 b3VyIGJyb3RoZXIgbGlrZSB0aGlzPyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v eFpTdkdWYVlRUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3haU3ZHVmFZUVI8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQnJhbmRvbiBUaG9ybiAoQEJyYW5kb25UaG9ybk5GTCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFuZG9uVGhvcm5ORkwvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NDI4NTAwMzgxOTYwOTcwMjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

• Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Started at linebacker and notched four tackles with 0.5 sacks and two passes broken up in Cleveland’s home win versus Chicago … Has played in all three contests with two starts, made nine tackles (six solo) with 0.5 sacks and three passes defended for the 2-1 Browns.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KZXJlbWlhaCBPd3VzdS1Lb3JhbW9haCAoOTAuMSkgaXMgdGhlIGhp Z2hlc3QtZ3JhZGVkIExCIGluIHRoZSBORkwgKDYwIHNuYXAgbWluKTxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkRGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3ZRdVg4dnFKWXoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92UXVYOHZxSll6PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiBDb2xsZWdlIChAUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2UpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NDI4NjE4NDU5Nzk3NDYzMDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQnJv d25zP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQnJvd25z PC9hPiBKZXJlbWlhaCBPd3VzdS1Lb3JhbW9haCBlYXJuZWQgYSA5My45IG92 ZXJhbGwgZ3JhZGUgeWVzdGVyZGF5LCB0aGUgaGlnaGVzdCBzaW5nbGUtZ2Ft ZSBncmFkZSBmb3IgYW55IExCIChtaW5pbXVtIDIwIHNuYXBzKSBzaW5jZSBX ZWVrIDE3IG9mIDIwMTkuPGJyPjxicj5IZSBhbHNvIGxlYWRzIGFsbCAyMDIx IE5GTCBMQnMgaW4gb3ZlcmFsbCBncmFkZSAoOTAuMSksIHBlbmRpbmcgV2Vl ayAzIHJldmlldy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BzYUhaekdiVGki PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Qc2FIWnpHYlRpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNh bSBQZW5peCAoQFNhbV9QZW5peCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9TYW1fUGVuaXgvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDI0NjM4ODMwNTUxNjU0NDQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Was inactive for Indianapolis’ loss at Tennessee … Has yet to see action in a regular-season contest for the 0-3 Colts. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Started but was not targeted in the Giants’ loss Atlanta … Has played in all three games with two starts and caught four passes for 33 yards for 0-3 New York. • Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: Made his NFL debut but didn’t record any stats in the Rams’ 34-24 win over Tampa Bay … Has played in one game with no stats for 3-0 Los Angeles. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Started at safety and made eight tackles with one pass broken up in Minnesota’s 30-17 win over Seattle … Started all three contests for the 1-2 Vikings, and compiled 22 tackles (18 solo), one sack and one pass broken up. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Started at linebacker and made four tackles in the Cowboy’s win over Philadelphia … Has played in three games with two starts and notched 16 tackles (11 solo) for 2-1 Dallas. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Started and was targeted once in Miami’s overtime loss at Las Vegas … Saw action in each of the 1-2 Dolphins first three contests with two starts and had one reception for nine yards. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Did not play in the Ravens’ win at Detroit due to ankle injury … Started 2-1 Baltimore’s season operner, but has missed the last two games due to his ankle injury. • Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Started at defensive tackle and made two tackles (one for loss) with two quarterback hits in Los Angeles’ win at Kansas City … Has started each of the Chargers first three games and compiled nine tackles (five solo) with 0.5 sacks. • Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Made eight tackles with 0.5 sacks in the Chargers’ win at Kansas City … Has played in all three games for 2-1 Los Angeles and tallied 12 tackles (nine solo) with 0.5 sacks. • Tommy Tremble (2018-20), TE, Carolina Panthers: Ran for seven-yard touchdown and caught one pass for 30 yards in Carolina’s win at Houston … Saw action in each of the 3-0 Panthers’ first three contests, and had one reception for 30 yards and the one rushing attempt for seven yards and a touchdown.