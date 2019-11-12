Over the summer, ESPN broke down each college football "Position U," which looked at the schools that produce the most NFL talent at each position on the field. Notre Dame, a program often deemed "Tight End U" by fans was inexplicably left off the list. As somewhat of a surprise, the Fighting Irish did make the top 10 for "Wide Receiver U."

Former Notre Dame tight end Kyle Rudolph making a one-handed touchdown grab against the Dallas Cowboys in week 10(Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings)

This perceived snubbing upset fans and media members alike. How could a team that's had it's last eight season-opening starting tight ends get drafted, a streak that dates back to Anthony Fasano in 2003, be left off the list? During that time span, Notre Dame has produced one first-round tight end in Tyler Eifert in 2013, four second-round selections, a fourth-round pick and two seventh-round draftees.

Some of this perception could be due to a recent lack of production from former NFL star tight ends, Kyle Rudolph of the Minnesota Vikings and Eifert of the Cincinnati Bengals. Last year, the pair produced a combined five touchdowns all season. In part, this lack of production has been due to an injury-plagued second half of Eifert's career.

Both entered the 2019 season healthy but, once again, got off to a slow start. In the first six weeks of the season, Rudolph and Eifert caught one touchdown combined — a week two snag by Eifert in a 41-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The good news for Irish fans and Notre Dame's "Tight End U" reputation is that the production for the pair is on an uptick. In the last four weeks of the season, Rudolph and Eifert have scored a combined five touchdowns. Eifert also had his biggest game in terms of yards in week eight against the Los Angeles Rams, hauling in six passes for 74 yards.

But the Ruldoph's performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday may have been his best of the season. He finished with four catches for 14 yards, but he also scored on a two-point conversion and had two touchdown grabs, including a spectacular one-handed catch.

Rudolph's play earned him recognition on Pro Football Focus's week 10 team of the week as a flex tight end. When he caught the two-point conversion over the Cowboy's Chidobe Awuzie, he reportedly called the six-foot cornerback a "little boy." Eifert also grabbed a touchdown on Sunday, catching a 50-50 ball over a defender.

How many times have we seen this?!??



Our 2012 Mackey Award winner (top TE) @TylerEifert snagged a touchdown for the @Bengals.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/vEPNeB6vgI — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 11, 2019

With seven weeks left in the NFL season, can the pair of former Irish players continue their recent uptick in production and improve upon Notre Dame's "Tight END U" reputation, or will they fall back to reality?

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week 10 Recap

Here is how former Notre Dame players fared during week 10 of the NFL season: • Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: After getting signed from the practice squad on Nov. 5, he played 12 snaps on special teams in the 2-7 Jets 34-27 win over the 2-8 New York Giants.

• Alex Bars (2014-18), OG, Chicago Bears: Was inactive for the 4-5 Bears’ 20-14 home win against the 3-5-1 Detriot Lions.

Chicago Bears inactives vs. the Lions: DB Duke Shelley, LB Isaiah Irving, LB Josh Woods, OL Alex Bars, DL Abdullah Anderson, TE Adam Shaheen and WR Riley Ridley. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) November 10, 2019

• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Was not targeted in the 7-2 Ravens’ 49-13 victory over the 0-9 Cincinnati Bengals … For the season, he has nine receptions for 131 yards and two scores.

Here’s a fun Friday stat:



Odell Beckham Jr:

-511 Snaps

-1 Touchdown



Miles Boykin:

-223 Snaps

-2 Touchdowns — Ravens Report (@Ravens_Report) November 8, 2019

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Recorded zero tackles in the 8-1 49ers’ 27-24 home loss to the 8-2 Seattle Seahawks … Has compiled seven tackles through eight games played.

• Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Snagged two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown in the 0-9 Bengals 49-13 loss to the 7-2 Ravens … Has 25 catches for 212 yards and two touchdowns through nine games. • Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Played on special teams and recorded two tackles in the 2-7 Jets’ 34-27 win over the 2-8 New York Giants. • Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury but could be back in week 11... The 6-3 Texans had a bye this past weekend ... Has 34 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns in six games played.

• Bennett Jackson (2010-13), DB, Baltimore Ravens: Participated on special teams and 22 defensive snaps while recording three tackles in the 7-3 Ravens’ victory over the 0-9 Bengals … Played in his third career NFL game last week after overcoming several career setbacks.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Participated in 5 special teams snaps in the 5-4 Panthers’ 24-16 road loss to the 8-2 Green Bay Packers … Has served as the team’s long snapper in all nine games.

• Ben Koyack (2011-14), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: The 4-5 Jaguars had a bye this past weekend... This was his fourth game of the season after getting signed three weeks ago.

• TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, Free Agent: Was cut by the New York Giants to make room for Golden Tate when he returned from his four-game suspension … For the season, he has three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in three games played with the Giants … Has yet to signed with a new team.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: Did not play in the 4-5 Raiders’ 26-24 win over the 4-6 Los Angeles Chargers … Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason.

#Raiders inactives



Keenan Doss

Dwyane Harris

DeShone Kizer

Erik Magnuson

Josh Mauro

Keisean Nixon

Brandon Parker — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) November 8, 2019

• Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Recorded one tackle in the 2-8 Giants’ 34-27 road loss versus the 2-7 Jets. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Has he played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at center in the 6-3 Texans, which had a bye this past weekend. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: On the field for every offensive snap the 5-4 Cowboys loss to the 7-3 Vikings.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Came back from arthroscopic knee surgery and started every game in the 8-1 49ers' 27-24 loss to the 8-2 Seattle Seahawks… He has started five games this season at right tackle.

I asked Mike McGlinchey how the #49ers huddle responded to the drops tonight and he went all Knute Rockne on me. pic.twitter.com/N93Ko97FAu — Daniel Brown (@BrownieAthletic) November 12, 2019

• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Played 100 percent of the 5-4 Colts’ offensive snaps in their 16-12 loss to the 2-7 Miami Dolphins... According to PFF, he had the highest grade on his team with an 89.4, which rated second amongst all NFL linemen in week 10... He also made their team of the week... Has played every offensive snap of his career thus far.

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Was inactive in the 3-5-1 Lions’ 20-14 road loss to the 4-5 Chicago Bears … For the season, he has 12 tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble.

Detroit Lions inactives:

QB Matthew Stafford

S Tracy Walker

DL Da’Shawn Hand

S Miles Killebrew

DE Romeo Okwara

G Beau Benzchawel

CB Michael Jackson — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 10, 2019

• C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play in the 8-2 Seahawks’ 27-24 victory over the 8-1 49ers … Has 13 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, plus nine receptions for 66 yards in seven contests.

Jaron Brown is among the Seahawks’ inactives tonight with Josh Gordon making his Seattle debut. Also inactive: Akeem King, John Ursua, C.J. Prosise, Phil Haynes, Lano Hill and L.J. Collier. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 11, 2019

• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Notched one tackle in 4-6 Los Angeles’ 26-24 loss against the 5-4 Raiders … For the season, he has 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Hauled in four passes for 14 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the 7-3 Vikings’ 28-24 road win over the 5-4 Cowboys … For the season, he has 24 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Notched four tackle in the 7-3 Vikings’ win over the Cowboys … For the season, he has 57 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Notched 13 tackles and half a TFL in the 5-4 Cowboys’ loss to the 7-3 Vikings … Has 68 tackles (41 solo), 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his first eight contests... Tied for 13th in the NFL in total tackles.

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Played 31 offensive snaps and was not targeted during 2-7 Miami’s 16-12 road win over the 5-4 Colts … For the season, he has one reception for 24 yards.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Played just 36 offensive snaps in due to Baltimore’s 49-13 blowout victory over the 0-9 Bengals... The additional rest was needed, as he was questionable heading into this game… Has started each of the first nine contests at left tackle and continues to be an elite pass blocker.

Of the Ravens' seven questionable players, five of them (Lamar Jackson, Marquise Brown, Ronnie Stanley, Earl Thomas and Marshal Yanda) will play. Only two that won't are Chris Moore and Daylon Mack. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 10, 2019

Ronnie Stanley continues to be ELITE in pass protection this season! pic.twitter.com/mtHGgrZNEL — PFF (@PFF) November 9, 2019

• Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Was targeted eight times and had four receptions for 95 yards, two touchdowns and a lost fumble in the 2-8 Giants’ 34-27 road loss against the 2-7 New York Jets ... Has 33 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns in six games played since returning from a suspension... He was also very apologetic to Giants fans after the game:

"I'm going to apologize to the Giants pride"



— Golden Tate



pic.twitter.com/Nj3UWn4xEc — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 10, 2019

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded two tackles on 13 defensive snaps in the 4-6 Chargers’ 26-24 loss to the 5-4 Raiders…. For the season, he has compiled 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

#Chargers snap counts from last night



Drue Tranquill played every snap at MLB with Denzel Perryman (knee) out.



Jerry Tillery only played 13 snaps in a game where the starter at his position was inactive. pic.twitter.com/KtGaRt50ZK — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 8, 2019

• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Stated in place of the injured Denzel Perryman and had 14 tackles (6 solo) in the 4-6 Chargers’ 26-24 loss to the 5-4 Oakland Raiders … Has 43 tackles through nine games, and has been excellent on special teams this season.

How did we measure the value of Drue Tranquill’s versatility? https://t.co/pyNgq862pq — RastaJay (@RastaJay57) November 8, 2019

• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Did not play in the 5-4 Steelers’ 17-12 win over the 5-4 Los Angeles Rams ... Due to a torn pectoral muscle, he is out for the season... Before his injury, he was tied for 19th in the NFL in sacks (3.5) and tied for sixth in tackles for loss (seven), plus he had made 22 tackles. • Dexter Williams (2015-18), RB, Green Bay Packers: Was once again inactive in the 8-2 Packers 24-16 win over the 5-4 Panthers … Has been active in three games this season.