For the third year in a row, Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson was named to the Pro Bowl, becoming the third Colts player ever to receive such a designation in each of his first three NFL seasons. This further cements Nelson's status as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL and one of the league's most talented players. In fact, prior to the season, Pro Football Focus stated that Nelson may be only a year away from "being the best player in the NFL." Nelson was named a starter for the AFC roster. Thus far, he's the only former Notre Dame player named to the Pro Bowl and it's unclear if others could be added later. For instance, Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith was not initially named to the Pro Bowl in 2019 but he was eventually added as an injury replacement. But the traditional Pro Bowl, scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021, was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. "Instead, the NFL is working with EA Sports to create a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL Legends, current players and streamers playing the official Pro Bowl rosters on Madden NFL 21," stated the NFL in a press release announcing this year's selections. "The week culminates in a virtual Pro Bowl game with 2021 Pro Bowl players playing within Madden, which will be available for fans to watch across a variety of platforms."

While Nelson hasn't had a perfect season, the Colts are 10-4 and he's still one of the most dominant players in the NFL. "In 14 games this season, Nelson is PFF's second highest-graded guard (80.0); his pass-blocking grade of 81.3 is also second among all guards, while his run-blocking grade of 77.3 is fourth," wrote Andrew Walker of Colts.com. "According to PFF, Nelson has allowed just one sack and 12 total quarterback pressures on the year. "Since 2018, Nelson has PFF's fifth-best overall grade among all offensive linemen (88.8); his overall run-blocking grade of 87.0 also ranks fifth, and second among all guards." Two other former Notre Dame players are also up for end-of-the-season honors: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith and Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell. These two members of the 2013 Fighting Irish recruiting class are contenders for the Walter Peyton Man of the Year, which honors a player for volunteer and charity work, as well as their play on the field.

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week 15 Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Played special teams and recorded one tackle in the 1-13 Jets’ 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams … Has 18 carries for 110 yards, a touchdown and one tackle in six games played this season. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Started for the sixth game in a row in the 7-7 Bears’ 33-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings. • Asmar Bilal (2015-19), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Was waived by the Chargers two weeks ago ... Recently worked out with the Green Bay Packers.

• Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Hauled in one catch for four yards and a touchdown in the 9-5 Ravens’ 40-14 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars … Has 17 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Back off the COVID list, Miles Boykin scores for Baltimore pic.twitter.com/jirLzbQjS6 — Football Nerds (@FootballNerds_) December 20, 2020

• Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Snagged three catches for 51 yards and carried the ball once for a loss of six yards in the 11-3 Steelers' 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals … On the season, he has 50 catches for 677 yards and eight touchdowns, 10 carries for 16 yards and two scores, and five special teams tackles … Became the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to score 10 touchdowns in his first 10 NFL games. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Free Agent: Waived by the Colts a month ago … Spent the start of the season on injured reserve and had just two tackles and one pass defended this season. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Recorded three catches for 51 yards in the 1-13 Jaguars' 40-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens … Through 14 games, he has 33 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, New York Jets: Registered one tackle in the 1-13 Jets’ 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams … Has recorded 15 stops, half a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit through 14 games. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Did not play in the 4-10 Texans' 27-20 loss to the Colts … Suspended three weeks ago for six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy ... Has 53 grabs for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. • Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Played special teams in the 5-9 Chargers’ 30-27 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders … Has three tackles on the season.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Played special teams in the 4-10 Panthers' 24-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers ... Has one tackle in 14 games this season. • Bennett Jackson Jr. (2009-13), DB, New York Jets: Placed on injured reserve and did not play in the 1-13 Jets’ 23-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams … On the season, has one tackle on special teams. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DE, Cincinnati Bengals: Played defense and special teams in the 3-10-1 Bengals’ 27-17 win over the Steelers … Has recorded 18 tackles (one for loss), a sack and a quarterback hit through 14 games. • DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Tennessee Titans: Signed to the Titans’ practice squad three weeks ago and did not play in their 46-25 win over the Detroit Lions … Was cut by the Raiders on Sept. 30 … Has not thrown a pass in the NFL since 2018. • Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Recorded two catches for 12 yards in the 7-7 Bears’ 33-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings … On the season, he has 19 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

• Julian Love (2015-18), DB, New York Giants: Recorded six tackles in the 5-9 Giants’ 20-6 loss to the Cleveland Brown … Through 14 games, he has 56 tackles (one for loss), two passes defended and one interception. Cole Luke (2013-16), DB, Washington Football Team: Played special teams in the 6-8 Washington Football Team’s 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks... Has one tackle in three games this season. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in the 4-10 Texans’ 27-20 loss to the Colts. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Out with a calf injury, potentially for the remaineder of the season.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in 5-9 San Francisco’s 41-33 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

• Sam Mustipher (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Started at center for the fourth game in a row in the 7-7 Bears’ 33-27 win over the Vikings. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started in the 10-4 Colts’ 27-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Could there be a position switch in Quenton Nelson's future? #ForTheShoe https://t.co/XuwQPJFpvG — Horseshoe Heroes (@HorseshoeHeroes) December 17, 2020

• Julian Okwara (2016-19), DE, Detroit Lions: Placed on injured reserve several weeks ago and did not play in the 5-9 Lions’ 46-25 loss to the Titans. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Recorded four tackles (two for loss), one sack for a safety and a quarterback hit in the 5-9 Lions’ 46-25 loss to the Titans … Through 14 contests, has 40 tackles (12 for loss), eight sacks, 17 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.

Romeo Okwara has been the biggest bright spot for the Lions defense this season. pic.twitter.com/eH2D71mEY0 — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) December 22, 2020

• Troy Pride Jr. (2016-19), CB, Carolina Panthers: Recorded one tackles in the 4-10 Panthers' 24-16 loss to the Packers … On the season, he has 42 tackles (1.5 for loss) and two passes defended. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Houston Texans: Did not play due to a knee injury in the 4-10 Texans' 27-20 loss to the Colts … In 10 games played, has 10 carries for 19 yards and five receptions for 19 yards and a score. • Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Las Vegas Raiders: Carried the ball once in the 7-7 Raiders' 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers … On the season, has six carries for 14 yards and one catch for three yards. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Registered five tackles and a pass defended in the 5-9 Chargers’ 30-27 overtime win against the Raiders … Has 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass defended through 14 contests.

Sometimes, things just make complete sense. Congratulations to our friend @Isaacrochell90 on his nomination for the @NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award! #WPMOY https://t.co/AkelW48ls3 — Impossible Foods (@ImpossibleFoods) December 16, 2020

• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Did not play for the second game in a row due to a foot injury in the 6-8 Vikings’ 33-27 loss to the Bears … Snapped a 93-game streak of consecutive contests played last weekend ... On the season, has 29 receptions for 326 yards and a touchdown. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Registered three tackles and a defended pass in the 6-8 Vikings' 33-27 loss to the Bears … Through 14 games, he has 72 tackles (four for loss), nine passes defended, four quarterback hits and four interceptions (tied for fourth in NFL). • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Led contest with 10 stops and a quarterback hit in the 5-9 Cowboys' 41-33 win over the 49ers … On the season, he has 133 tackles (third in the NFL), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended and two quarterback hits.

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Snagged five receptions for 40 yards in the 9-5 Dolphins’ 22-12 win over the New England Patriots … Has 21 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games played. • Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: Played offense and special teams in the 11-3 Packers’ 24-16 win over the Panthers … Has six catches for 96 yards, one carry for seven yards and one tackle on special teams in eight games this season. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OL, Baltimore Ravens: After signing a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension on Oct. 30, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. • Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Snagged two catches for 13 yards in the 5-9 Giants’ 20-6 loss to the Browns … On the season, he has 35 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns … Also has thrown one pass for 18 yards, plus recorded one tackle.

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DL, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded one tackle in the 5-9 Chargers’ 30-27 overtime win over the Raiders … Through 14 contests, has 27 total stops, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and two passes defended. • Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Broke his ankle in week one and is out indefinitely … Has one tackle this season.