Irish in the NFL: Okwara records first sack, St. Brown stripped of a TD

Julian Okwara recorded his first career NFL sack on Sunday, a bright spot in an otherwise terrible season for the 0-6 Detroit Lions. Okwara recorded 15.5 sacks during his Notre Dame career. In his 11th game appearance and second season for the Lions, the former third-round draft pick is finally on the sack board. The Lions lost to the 4-2 Cincinnati Bengals at home 34-11.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZmlyc3QgY2FyZWVyIHNhY2sgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vanVsaWFuX29rd2FyYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASnVsaWFuX29rd2FyYTwvYT4g4oC877iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NJTnZzREVUP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ0lOdnNERVQ8L2E+IHwg8J+TuiBGT1gg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1M5dElRd3V6SGkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9TOXRJUXd1ekhpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERldHJvaXQgTGlvbnMg KEBMaW9ucykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MaW9ucy9z dGF0dXMvMTQ0OTc5NjExNDAwNjM4ODc0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Equanimeous St. Brown Catches A Bad Break

Equanimeous St. Brown did not record a catch in the Packers’ 24-14 win at Chicago. However, a negated catch certainly lit a fire under Green Bay fans. During the second quarter, St. Brown caught a third-and-goal pass from Aaron Rodgers in the back of the end zone, but the catch was nullified by an offensive pass interference call against the former Irish receiver. The drive ended in a 39-yard field goal by Mason Crosby, giving the Packers a 10-7 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdhcyBjYWxsZWQgb2ZmZW5zaXZlIHBhc3MgaW50ZXJmZXJl bmNlIG9uIEVxdWFuaW1lb3VzIFN0LiBCcm93bi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NISXZHQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NISXZHQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1BhY2tlcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQYWNrZXJzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmVhcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCZWFyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1RZRzROYXBOaDQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UWUc0TmFwTmg0 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IHBhY2tlcnMgY2xpcHMgKEBwYWNrZXJzX2NsaXBz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BhY2tlcnNfY2xpcHMv c3RhdHVzLzE0NDk4MDE5NjA5NjY3Mzc5MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Matching Toward Rookie Of The Year Honors

Jeremiah Owusu-Karomoah continues to build his candidacy for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He has also earned more playing time for the 3-3 Cleveland Browns. The rookie second-round pick has averaged 66.0 snaps the last two games, after averaging 19.5 snaps over the first four games. Pro Football Focus lists Owusu-Karomoah as its third highest ranked linebacker in the NFL. He totaled seven tackles in a 37-14 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. (Video below: Owusu-Koramoah meets the media following practice Oct. 6)

Here’s a run down of each Notre Dame player in Week 6

Aaron Banks (Played at Notre Dame from 2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers had a bye … Is on the active roster, but has yet to appear in a regular-season game for 2-3 San Francisco. Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Has played in all six games for the Bears this season, including last weekend’s 24-14 loss at home against Green Bay … He has started one game for the 3-3 Bears. Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: New Orleans had a bye … On the active roster for the Saints, but has yet to appear in a game for the 3-2 Saints. Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Recorded his first catch of the season (for six yards) in a 34-6 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers … Was activated off of injured reserve Oct. 11 and has appeared in two games for the 5-1 Ravens. Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Recorded two catches for 17 yards (on seven targets) in a 23-20 overtime home win over Seattle … Has played in five games for the 3-3 Steelers, totaling 22 catches for 358 yards and one touchdown plus two rushing attempts for 22 yards. Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in the Lions’ 34-11 home loss to Cincinnati … Has played in all six contests for the 0-6 Lions.

Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Cleveland Browns: Elevated from the practice squad by 3-3 Cleveland Oct. 16 … Recorded five tackles (two solo) in his first appearance of the season, a 37-14 home loss to Arizona. Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at right tackle in Miami’s 23-20 overtime loss to Jacksonville in London … Has played in all six contests for the 1-5 Dolphins, starting in five. Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Was active but did not record a stat in a 34-31 Monday night win home win over the Buffalo Bills … Has been active for all six games for the 4-2 Titans, but has recorded a stat in just two contests, totaling two tackles. Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Has not played since being placed on injured reserve Oct 6 with chest and elbow injuries … Has played in just two games this season for the 1-5 Dolphins, and has four receptions for 26 yards. Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded three tackles in a 34-6 loss at Baltimore … Has appeared in all six games with one start for the 4-2 Chargers, and has 20 tackles (12 solo) and one interception. Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Was active but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 28-22 win at Philadelphia … Has played in one game this season for the 5-1 Buccaneers. Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 5-1 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to an ankle injury.

J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Served as the primary long snapper in Carolina’s 34-28 overtime home loss to Minnesota … Has held down that role in all six contests for the 3-3 Panthers … Has played in 192 career games for the Carolina Panthers, second most by any player in franchise history. Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Los Angeles Rams: Recorded two tackles and a QB hit in the 5-1 Rams’ 38-11 road victory against the New York Giants … Waived by the Steelers Sept. 28 and picked up by Los Angeles the next day. Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Currently on injured reserve for the 3-2 Saints … Played in each of the first four games of the season, with 19 carries for 77 yards. Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught four passes for 49 yards in a 24-14 home loss to Green Bay … Has started all six games for 3-3 Chicago and tallied 14 catches for 130 yards. Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Active on the roster, but did not record a stat in the Giants 38-11 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams … Has started one game this season and appeared in all six while recording 15 tackles and two passes defended for the 1-5 Giants. Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as a the second-string center for the Raiders in a 34-24 win at Denver … Has been active in all six games, but has yet to start. Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in a 35-29 overtime win at New England … Has started the last five games for the 5-1 Cowboys after missing week one due to COVID. (Video below is an interview with Zack Martin prior to the game against the Patriots)

Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: On the active roster, but has appeared in just two games this season … Has yet to record a stat for the 4-2 Bengals. Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in all five contests for the 2-3 49ers, who who had a bye. Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Started at center in the Bears’ 24-14 home loss to Green Bay … Has started all six games for the 3-3 Bears. Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Placed on injured reserve following a Week 3 and has not played since … Started the first three games of the season at left guard for the 2-4 Colts. Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: The 2-3 Falcons had a bye … Has appeared in all five games, recording five tackles and one sack. Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Notched his first career NFL sack in a 34-11 home loss to Cincinnati … Had three total tackles and two quarterback hits … Has appeared in all six games for the 0-6 Lions, recording six total tackles. Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Currently on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4 … Started the first four games of the season, recording six tackles and one sack.