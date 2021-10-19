Irish in the NFL: Okwara records first sack, St. Brown stripped of a TD
Julian Okwara recorded his first career NFL sack on Sunday, a bright spot in an otherwise terrible season for the 0-6 Detroit Lions.
Okwara recorded 15.5 sacks during his Notre Dame career. In his 11th game appearance and second season for the Lions, the former third-round draft pick is finally on the sack board.
The Lions lost to the 4-2 Cincinnati Bengals at home 34-11.
Equanimeous St. Brown Catches A Bad Break
Equanimeous St. Brown did not record a catch in the Packers’ 24-14 win at Chicago. However, a negated catch certainly lit a fire under Green Bay fans.
During the second quarter, St. Brown caught a third-and-goal pass from Aaron Rodgers in the back of the end zone, but the catch was nullified by an offensive pass interference call against the former Irish receiver.
The drive ended in a 39-yard field goal by Mason Crosby, giving the Packers a 10-7 lead.
Matching Toward Rookie Of The Year Honors
Jeremiah Owusu-Karomoah continues to build his candidacy for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He has also earned more playing time for the 3-3 Cleveland Browns.
The rookie second-round pick has averaged 66.0 snaps the last two games, after averaging 19.5 snaps over the first four games.
Pro Football Focus lists Owusu-Karomoah as its third highest ranked linebacker in the NFL.
He totaled seven tackles in a 37-14 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Here’s a run down of each Notre Dame player in Week 6
Aaron Banks (Played at Notre Dame from 2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers had a bye … Is on the active roster, but has yet to appear in a regular-season game for 2-3 San Francisco.
Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Has played in all six games for the Bears this season, including last weekend’s 24-14 loss at home against Green Bay … He has started one game for the 3-3 Bears.
Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: New Orleans had a bye … On the active roster for the Saints, but has yet to appear in a game for the 3-2 Saints.
Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Recorded his first catch of the season (for six yards) in a 34-6 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers … Was activated off of injured reserve Oct. 11 and has appeared in two games for the 5-1 Ravens.
Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Recorded two catches for 17 yards (on seven targets) in a 23-20 overtime home win over Seattle … Has played in five games for the 3-3 Steelers, totaling 22 catches for 358 yards and one touchdown plus two rushing attempts for 22 yards.
Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Served as the primary long snapper in the Lions’ 34-11 home loss to Cincinnati … Has played in all six contests for the 0-6 Lions.
Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Cleveland Browns: Elevated from the practice squad by 3-3 Cleveland Oct. 16 … Recorded five tackles (two solo) in his first appearance of the season, a 37-14 home loss to Arizona.
Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at right tackle in Miami’s 23-20 overtime loss to Jacksonville in London … Has played in all six contests for the 1-5 Dolphins, starting in five.
Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Was active but did not record a stat in a 34-31 Monday night win home win over the Buffalo Bills … Has been active for all six games for the 4-2 Titans, but has recorded a stat in just two contests, totaling two tackles.
Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Has not played since being placed on injured reserve Oct 6 with chest and elbow injuries … Has played in just two games this season for the 1-5 Dolphins, and has four receptions for 26 yards.
Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded three tackles in a 34-6 loss at Baltimore … Has appeared in all six games with one start for the 4-2 Chargers, and has 20 tackles (12 solo) and one interception.
Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Was active but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 28-22 win at Philadelphia … Has played in one game this season for the 5-1 Buccaneers.
Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 5-1 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to an ankle injury.
J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Served as the primary long snapper in Carolina’s 34-28 overtime home loss to Minnesota … Has held down that role in all six contests for the 3-3 Panthers … Has played in 192 career games for the Carolina Panthers, second most by any player in franchise history.
Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Los Angeles Rams: Recorded two tackles and a QB hit in the 5-1 Rams’ 38-11 road victory against the New York Giants … Waived by the Steelers Sept. 28 and picked up by Los Angeles the next day.
Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Currently on injured reserve for the 3-2 Saints … Played in each of the first four games of the season, with 19 carries for 77 yards.
Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Caught four passes for 49 yards in a 24-14 home loss to Green Bay … Has started all six games for 3-3 Chicago and tallied 14 catches for 130 yards.
Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Active on the roster, but did not record a stat in the Giants 38-11 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams … Has started one game this season and appeared in all six while recording 15 tackles and two passes defended for the 1-5 Giants.
Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as a the second-string center for the Raiders in a 34-24 win at Denver … Has been active in all six games, but has yet to start.
Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in a 35-29 overtime win at New England … Has started the last five games for the 5-1 Cowboys after missing week one due to COVID.
Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Cincinnati Bengals: On the active roster, but has appeared in just two games this season … Has yet to record a stat for the 4-2 Bengals.
Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in all five contests for the 2-3 49ers, who who had a bye.
Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Started at center in the Bears’ 24-14 home loss to Green Bay … Has started all six games for the 3-3 Bears.
Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Placed on injured reserve following a Week 3 and has not played since … Started the first three games of the season at left guard for the 2-4 Colts.
Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: The 2-3 Falcons had a bye … Has appeared in all five games, recording five tackles and one sack.
Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: Notched his first career NFL sack in a 34-11 home loss to Cincinnati … Had three total tackles and two quarterback hits … Has appeared in all six games for the 0-6 Lions, recording six total tackles.
Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Currently on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4 … Started the first four games of the season, recording six tackles and one sack.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Started at linebacker in a 37-14 home loss to Arizona … Made seven tackles (four solo) and added one pass defended … Has started five of six games this year, totaling 26 tackles, four passes defended and a forced fumble.
Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Appeared in his second game of the season for the 2-4 Colts, adding a tackle in 31-3 home win over the Texans … Has three tackles on the season in two game appearances.
Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Caught one pass for eight yards in a 38-11 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams … Has played in all six contests for 1-5 Giants, starting four games, and recorded eight catches for 79 yards.
Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: Recorded two tackles on special teams in a 38-11 road win against the Giants … Has yet to record an offensive stat in four game appearances, but has five total tackles (four solo) on special teams.
Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Made a team-high nine tackles (eight solo) in a 34-28 overtime win at Carolina … Has started all six games for the 3-3 Vikings, posting 45 total tackles (33 solo), one sack and two passes defended.
Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Green Bay Packers: Signed with Green Bay Oct. 7 one day after being waived by Dallas, but has yet to record a stat in one appearance for the 5-1 Packers … Started two games for the Cowboys prior to being waived, recording 17 tackles (12 solo).
Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Had his most productive game of the season, catching five passes for 59 yards in a 23-20 overtime loss versus Jacksonville in London … Has appeared in all six games, starting four, while making 10 receptions for 97 yards.
Equanimeous St. Brown ( 2015-17 ), WR, Green Bay Packers: Recorded a pair of tackles on special teams and saw action at wide receiver, but did not record a stat in a 24-14 win at Chicago … Has appeared in four of six games for the 5-1 Packers.
Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Did not play in the Ravens’ 34-6 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers (ankle) and was placed on season-ending injured reserve Oct. 19 … Started 5-1 Baltimore’s season opener, but had not played since then.
Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded one tackle in a 34-6 road loss at Baltimore … Has started all six games for the 4-2 Chargers and compiled 18 tackles with 1.5 sacks.
Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Inactive for the loss at Baltimore due to a chest injury … Has appeared in five games for the 4-2 Chargers, with 27 tackles (17 solo) and a half sack.
Tommy Tremble (2018-20), TE, Carolina Panthers: Was targeted twice, but did not record a reception in a 34-28 overtime home loss to Minnesota … He was, however, on the receiving end of a two-point conversion pass from Sam Darnold that tied the game and sent it to overtime … Has appeared in all six games for the 3-3 Panthers, tallying three catches for 42 yards and one touchdown while also notching a seven-yard rushing touchdown.
