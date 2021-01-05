The San Francisco 49ers were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. After losing 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, most expected the young and innovative team to build off their previous success and compete for a championship once again in 2020. But after a sluggish start and a nagging high-ankle sprain that hampered quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throughout the majority of the season, San Francisco flopped and finished just 6-10. Of course, countless fans resented the fact that their beloved 49ers fell from grace so quickly and sought a means for venting their frustrations. Given right tackle Mike McGlinchey’s occasional inclination to whiff in pass protection, the recent top-10 draft pick became an easy mark for fans on Twitter, as well as for many members of the media. The 49ers led the NFL in terms of quarterback hits allowed in 2020, with a significant portion of those a result of McGlinchey’s issues when it comes to pass blocking.

McGlinchey recently finished his third season with the San Francisco 49ers. ((PHOTO BY CHARLIE RIEDEL /AP))

But over the course of the season, McGlinchey steadily improved. There were multiple weeks near the end where he graded out as one of the 49ers’ best offensive players, which includes week 15 when the third-year right tackle made Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week. It seems, at least part of the fix, is understanding that, while some of the criticism he received was deserved, the severity of his shortcomings in pass protection was blown out of proportion.

“I think I'm okay with it right now,” McGlinchey said prior to the 49ers’ week 17 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. “There’s a lot of things that I did really well all year, there are things that I did a lot better than last year, but I wasn’t consistent enough. The fact of the matter is there were some bad moments this year where I let my team down when they needed me to be at my best and I didn’t get it done. “The thing I need to do is just be consistent. It’s not as big of a drastic change as everybody would like to make it out to be. It’s only a small fix here and there, and it’s not like it’s happening throughout an entire game. It’s cleaning up the really bad plays that I’ve had, especially, in pass protection and getting consistent and becoming the player that I know I can be.” This seems to be an important realization, especially for a player with overwhelming determination. McGlinchey admitted he’s very hard on himself and at times, it seems his self-criticisms hindered his play. “That is my biggest problem,” he said. “It’s a balance between wanting to be perfect and playing great football. There’s a difference between the two of them. “That’s a lesson that I’ve really learned this year is that no matter what happens, and no matter the mistakes that I’ve made, and the plays that I’ve given up, I can’t ever let it again affect the next week. I can’t ever let it again affect the next game. I can’t ever let it affect the next play.” Now that he's learned such lessons, he can go into the offseason mentally and physically prepared to make the necessary improvements to become more consistent. Once he does, the sky's the limit for such a talented, strong-willed player.

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week 17 Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Carried the ball 11 times for 47 yards and a touchdown plus had two catches for 12 yards in the 2-14 Jets’ 28-14 loss to the New England Patriots … Finished with 29 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns, two catches for 12 yards and two tackles on special teams in eight games played this season.

• Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Started for the eighth game in a row in the 8-8 Bears’ 35-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. • Asmar Bilal (2015-19), LB, Free Agent: Was waived by the Chargers in December ... Recently worked out with the Green Bay Packers ... Played in two contests as a rookie. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Hauled in one catch for 43 yards and a touchdown in the 11-5 Ravens’ 38-3 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals … Notched 19 receptions for 266 yards and three scores over the course of 16 games.

• Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Snagged five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown plus recorded a tackle on special teams in the 12-4 Steelers’ 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns … Contributed 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns, 10 carries for 16 yards and two scores, and six special teams tackles in 16 games … Became the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to score 10 touchdowns in his first 10 NFL games.

CHASE CLAYPOOL SHOTGUN TD pic.twitter.com/I9ikv2iMzJ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 3, 2021

• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Cleveland Browns: Waived by the Colts a month ago … Spent the start of the season on injured reserve and had just two tackles and one pass defended in four games this season ... Recently signed to the 11-5 Browns’ practice squad. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Recorded one grab for 10 yards in the 1-15 Jaguars’ 28-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts … Reeled in 36 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, New York Jets: Registered three tackles and one pass defended in the 2-14 Jets’ 28-14 loss to the New England Patriots … Recorded 24 stops and three passes defended in 16 games.

New York Jets safety Matthias Farley forces the incompletion on New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton to force fourth down.'... - https://t.co/AvwMg8zgoL pic.twitter.com/pmzEiGYdF3 — MLB &NHL News Now (@MLB_News247) January 3, 2021

• Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Did not play in the 4-12 Texans’ 41-38 loss to the Tennessee Titans … Suspended four weeks ago for six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy ... Finished with 53 grabs for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 contests. • Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Earned his first career start and registered three tackles and a quarterback hit in the 7-9 Chargers’ 38-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs … Notched seven tackles and a quarterback hit this season while missing just one game.

Alohi Gilman is the player I'll have my eyes on today.https://t.co/u1vktVfOsW — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) January 3, 2021

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Played special teams in the 5-11 Panthers’ 33-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints ... Recorded one tackle in 16 games. • Bennett Jackson Jr. (2009-13), DB, New York Jets: Placed on injured reserve and did not play in the 2-14 Jets’ 28-14 loss to the New England Patriots … In four games played, had one tackle on special teams. • Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Elevated from the practice squad to the active roster and recorded three carries for 13 yards in the 12-4 Saints’ 33-7 win over the Carolina Panthers ... This was his NFL Debut. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DE, Cincinnati Bengals: Recorded one tackle in the 4-11-1 Bengals’ 38-3 loss to the Ravens … Notched 19 tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit in 16 games. • DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Tennessee Titans: Did not play in 4-12 Houston’s 41-38 win over the Texans … Signed to the Titans’ practice squad three weeks ago … Was cut by the Raiders on Sept. 30 … Has not thrown a pass in the NFL since 2018. • Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Recorded seven catches for 41 yards and a lost fumble in the 8-8 Bears’ 35-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers … Didn't miss a single game as a rookie and had 28 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns. • Julian Love (2015-18), DB, New York Giants: Compiled seven tackles and a pass deflection in the 6-10 Giants’ 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys … In 16 games, contributed 64 tackles (one for loss), three passes defended and one interception. Cole Luke (2013-16), DB, Washington Football Team: Played special teams in the 7-9 Washington Football Team’s 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles ... Notched one tackle in four games this season. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in the 4-12 Texans’ 41-38 loss to the Tennessee Titans ... Started all 16 regular-season games for the third year in a row. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Out with a calf injury ... Played in a career-low 10 games this season, missing the final five weeks of the year. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in 6-10 San Francisco’s 26-23 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks ... Played in all 16 contest this season.

Mike McGlinchey’s biggest problem this season wasn’t his weight.



It was his worrying.



At least that’s the assessment of the #49ers mildly embattled RT, who spoke from the heart about the self-defeating thoughts that have been swimming in his head.https://t.co/sXITJyr2sf pic.twitter.com/PatdDldPLg — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 2, 2021

• Sam Mustipher (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Started at center for the sixth game in a row in the 8-8 Bears’ 35-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers ... Saw action in nine contests this fall. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started in the 11-5 Colts’ 28-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars ... Played in every game this season. • Julian Okwara (2016-19), DE, Detroit Lions: Made one tackle in 5-11 Detroit’s 37-35 loss to the Minnesota Vikings ... Notched three tackles in six games this season.

• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Recorded one tackle, a sack and two quarterback hits in the 5-11 Lions’ 37-35 loss to the Minnesota Vikings … In 16 contests, had 43 tackles, 10 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.

• Troy Pride Jr. (2016-19), CB, Carolina Panthers: Placed on injured reserve with a hip injury and did not play in the 5-11 Panthers’ 33-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints … Posted 42 tackles and two passes defended in 14 games as a rookie. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Houston Texans: Did not play in the 4-12 Texans’ 41-38 loss to the Tennessee Titans due to a knee injury … In 10 games played, had 10 carries for 19 yards plus five receptions for 19 yards and a score. • Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Las Vegas Raiders: Snagged four receptions for 40 yards in the 8-8 Raiders’ 32-31 win over the Denver Broncos … Over the course of five contests, had six carries for 14 yards and five catches for 43 yards. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Registered two tackles and a sack in the 7-9 Chargers’ 38-21 win against the Kansas City Chiefs … Produced 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defended in 16 contests. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury and did not play in the 7-9 Vikings’ 37-35 win over the Detroit Lions … Snapped a 93-game streak of consecutive contests played four weeks ago ... In 12 games, had 29 receptions for 326 yards and a touchdown. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Registered nine tackles, an interception and a pass defended in the 7-9 Vikings’ 37-35 win over the Lions … In 16 games, had 89 tackles, 10 passes defended, four quarterback hits and five interceptions (tied for fourth in NFL).

Matthew Stafford, down 28-23, threw this pick to Harrison Smith.pic.twitter.com/EvDquBjxZ9 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 3, 2021

• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Notched a team-high 10 stops in the 6-10 Cowboys’ 23-19 loss to the New York Giants … Didn't miss a game this season and racked up 154 tackles (third in the NFL), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended, a forced fumble and three quarterback hits.

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Snagged three receptions for 23 yards in the 10-6 Dolphins’ 56-26 loss to the Buffalo Bills … Contributed 26 receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games played. • Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: Targeted once with no receptions in the 13-3 Packers’ 35-16 win over the Bears … Has seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, one carry for seven yards and one tackle on special teams in nine games this season.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OL, Baltimore Ravens: After signing a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension on Oct. 30, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. • Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Was inactive due to a calf injury in 6-10 New York’s 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys … In 12 games, had 35 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns … Also has completed one pass for 18 yards, plus recorded one tackle. • Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DL, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded two tackles and a quarterback hit in the 7-9 Chargers’ 38-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs … In 16 contests, recorded 29 total stops, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 12 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and two passes defended. • Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Broke his ankle in week one and missed the rest of the season … Recorded one tackle in his lone game played.

• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DL, Pittsburgh Steelers: Recorded three tackles, a sack, a pass defended and a quarterback hit in the 12-4 Steelers’ 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns … Notched 46 tackles (13 for loss), 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and 26 quarterback hits in 15 games played.

Steelers honor Stephon Tuitt with Ed Block Courage Award https://t.co/hCW3H6HetI — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) January 4, 2021