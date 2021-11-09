Irish in the NFL: McGlinchey out, Nelson leads Colts' dominant run attack
Former Notre Dame offensive tackle and San Francisco 49er Mike McGlinchey is out for the remainder of the 2021-22 NFL season.
McGlinchey tore his quad muscle after playing 18 snaps in a 31-17 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
The 2018 first-round pick (9th overall) has started 52 of 56 games in his career.
The injury was a dose of bad news to an afternoon celebrating another former Fighting Irish great. Bryant Young was inducted into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame over the weekend, and was honored at halftime of the game.
Cole Kmet records career high
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet caught six passes for 87 yards in the Bears' 29-27 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
His 87 yards receiving is a career high, besting his previous high of 49 yards against the Green Bay Packers earlier this season.
Cole Kmet is in his second season with the Bears. He has started in 18 of 25 games thus far.
Colts rush for 260 yards behind Nelson
Quenton Nelson and the Indianapolis Colts unleashed a dominant offensive ground attack on Thursday Night Football, beating the Jets 45-30 at home.
The Colts ran for 260 yards. Jonathan Taylor recorded 172 yards rushing, and Nyheim Hines added 74 yards.
See Nelson in action below (left guard, #56), as well as a non-rushing play that resulted in pure joy from the former first-round draft pick.
Here is the NFL Week 9 rundown for each former Notre Dame player
• Aaron Banks (Played at Notre Dame from 2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers: Was on the inactive list for San Francisco’s 31-17 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals … Has yet to log a snap in a regular-season game for the 3-5 49ers.
• Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: The Bears lost on the road to the Steelers 32-29 on Monday Night Football … Has appeared in all nine games, with one start, for 3-6 Chicago … Is currently listed as the second-string option at both guard spots.
• Ian Book (2016-20), QB, New Orleans Saints: Was activated and on the roster for the 5-3 Saints' 27-25 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but he did not play a snap … Has yet to appear in a regular-season game for the Saints.
• Miles Boykin (2015-2018), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Was activated from injured reserve Oct. 11, played 13 snaps in the Ravens' 34-31 home win over the Minnesota Vikings, but did not log a stat....has appeared in four games and made one catch for six yards for the 6-2 Ravens.
• Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Caught caught three passes for 30 yards and had two rushes for 13 yards in Pittsburgh’s 32-29 home victory over the Bears … Has played in seven of eight games for the 5-3 Steelers, and recorded 29 catches for 433 yards and one touchdown plus six rushes for 51 yards.
• Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions: Has served as the primary long snapper in all eight contests for the 0-8 Lions. Detroit had a week 9 bye.
• Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Cleveland Browns: Activated off the practice squad on November 6th, and recorded two tackles, plus a half sack, in the 5-4 Browns' 41-16 road win at Cincinnati. Has appeared in two games and recorded seven tackles for Cleveland this season.
• Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins: Started at left tackle in Miami’s 17-9 home win over the Houston Texans … Has played in all nine contests for the 2-7 Dolphins, starting in eight.
• Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Tennessee Titans: Active, but did not record a stat in the Titans’ 28-16 win at the Los Angeles Rams … Listed as the second-string safety, he has been active for all nine games and notched five tackles for the 7-2 Titans.
• Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Miami Dolphins: Was placed on injured reserve (chest/elbow) Oct. 6 … Has played in just two games for the 1-6 Dolphins, and has four receptions for 26 yards.
• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Was inactive for the Chargers' 27-24 road win at Philadelphia … Has appeared in seven of eight games, with one start, for the 5-3 Chargers, and has compiled 24 tackles (16 solo) and one interception.
• Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay had a bye for week 9 … Has played in one game this season for the 6-2 Buccaneers.
• Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens: Played in one game with no stats recorded for 6-2 Baltimore before landing on injured reserve Sept. 27 due to an ankle injury.
• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Served as the primary long snapper in Carolina’s 24-6 home loss to the New England Patriots … Has held down that role in all nine contests for the 4-5 Panthers.
• Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Los Angeles Rams: Recorded one special teams tackle, but did not play a snap, in Los Angeles' 28-16 home loss to the Titans … Was waived by Pittsburgh Sept. 28 and picked up by Los Angeles the next day … Appeared in three games with one start for the Steelers, has seen action in five contests for 7-2 Los Angeles.
• Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, New Orleans Saints: Currently on injured reserve (ankle) for the 5-3 Saints, who fell at home to Atlanta 27-25 … Played in each of the first four games of the season and logged 19 carries for 77 yards.
• Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DL, Cincinnati Bengals: Played three snaps as a backup defensive lineman in Cincinnati's 41-16 home loss to the Browns... did not record any stats … Spent the first seven weeks of the season on injured reserve for the 5-4 Bengals.
• Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Hauled in a team leading six receptions for 87 yards in Chicago’s 29-27 road loss to Pittsburgh … Has started all nine games for the 3-6 Bears and notched 28 catches for 284 yards.
• Tommy Kraemer (2016-20), OL, Detroit Lions: Waived by the Lions on November 2nd during their bye week and re-signed to the practice squad. Played four snaps as a backup right guard in the Lions’ 44-6 home loss to Philadelphia in week 8.
• Julian Love (2016-18), CB, New York Giants: Recorded four tackles (3 solo) in a 23-16 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders … Has started one game this season and appeared in all nine for the 3-6 Giants, compiling 23 tackles (ten solo), three passes defended and one interception.
• Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Las Vegas Raiders: Served as backup center and played one snap in the Raiders' 23-16 road loss to the New York Giants … Has been active in all eight games this season for the 5-3 Raiders, but has yet to start.
• Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys: Started at right guard in Dallas’ 30--16 home loss to the Denver Broncos… Has started the last seven games for the 6-2 Cowboys after missing Week 1 due to COVID.
• Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Free Agent: Waived by the Bengals on November 2nd … Did not record any stats in two games played for the 5-4 Bengals.
• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers: Suffered a season ending torn quad injury during the 49ers 31-17 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Had started at right tackle in each of the first eight games for 3-5 San Francisco.
• Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears: Started at center in Chicago’s 29-27 loss at Pittsburgh … Has started all nine games at center for the 3-6 Bears.
• Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard and helped the Colts rush for 260 yards in 45-30 home win over the New York Jets … Has started each of the six games he has appeared in for the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts.
• Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons: Played more than 65% of the defensive snaps for the third week in a row. Recorded two tackles in a 27-25 win at New Orleans. Has appeared in all eight games for 4-4 Atlanta and compiled nine tackles with one sack.
• Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions: The Lions had a week nine bye. Has appeared in all eight games for the 0-8 Lions, recording 11 tackles and two sacks.
• Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions: Currently on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4 … Started the first four games of the season, and record six tackles and one sack.
• Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns: Remains on injured reserve due to an ankle injury vs. the Arizona Cardinals week 6. Started five of the six games he played in, and recorded 26 tackles, four passes defended and one forced fumble.
• Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Indianapolis Colts: Played a season-high 26 snaps in the 4-5 Colts' 45-30 home win over the Jets. Recorded one tackle and one QB hit. Has six tackles in four game appearances this season.
• Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, New York Giants: Caught four passes for 20 yards in a 23-16 Giants win at home over the Raiders … Has played in all nine contests and made six starts for the 3-6 Giants, and compiled 16 catches for 119 yards and one score.
• Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams: Played three snaps at wide receiver in a 28-16 home loss to the Titans...did not record a stat. Has three catches for 30 yards, and six total tackles (five solo) on special teams for 7-2 Los Angeles.
• Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Was placed on injured reserve/COVID list prior to the Vikings' 34-31 road loss to Baltimore. Has started seven games for 3-5 Minnesota, and compiled 52 tackles (38 solo), one sack, one forced fumble and three passes defended.
• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Free Agent: Was waived by 7-1 Green Bay Nov. 1 … Signed with the Packers Oct. 7 one day after being waived by Dallas … Played in two games and made one tackle for Green Bay, plus started two games and recorded 17 tackles (12 solo) for the Cowboys, prior to being waived.
• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Caught two passes for 27 yards in the Dolphins' 19-9 home win over the Texans. Has been active in all nine games, starting four, for the 2-7 Dolphins while posting 15 receptions for 161 yards.
• Equanimeous St. Brown ( 2015-17 ) WR - Green Bay Packers: Played three snaps but did not record a stat in a 13-7 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs … Has appeared in seven of nine games for 7-2 Green Bay, and notched three receptions for 12 yards and 13 rushing yards on one carry.
• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Was placed on injured reserve Oct. 19 due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 … He played in one game before being sidelined and will miss the rest of the season for the 6-2 Ravens.
• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded three tackles in Los Angeles' 27-24 road win at Philadelphia … Has started all eight games for the 5-3 Chargers and compiled 25 tackles with 2.5 sacks.
• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Tied for a team-leading nine tackles in Los Angeles' 27-24 win at the Eagles. Has appeared in seven games for 5-3 Los Angeles, starting three, and notched 41 tackles (24 solo) with a half sack.
• Tommy Tremble (2018-20), TE, Carolina Panthers: Made one reception for six yards in Carolina’s 24-6 home loss to New England … Has appeared in all nine games and made seven starts for the 4-5 Panthers, and compiled nine catches for 78 yards and one touchdown … Also has two rushing attempts for seven yards and one score.
• Brock Wright (2017-20), TE, Detroit Lions: Signed off the practice squad November 8th following the Lions' week 9 bye. Saw action in the 0-8 Lions’ Week 7 game, but did not record a stat.
----
