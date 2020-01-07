After playing just three defensive snaps in the New York Giants' first 10 games, defensive back Julian Love came on at the end of the season. In those final six games, he produced 35 total tackles, five TFLs, three pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble. This high level of productivity at the end of the season was enough to earn him a spot on Pro Football Focus' list of Top 50 NFL rookies through Week 17, where he appeared at No. 13.

"After playing mostly out wide at Notre Dame, the Giants had Love move into the box and in the slot, and over the last six weeks, Love earned the ninth-best PFF grade in the box and allowed just 19 yards on his 80 coverage snaps at that alignment," wrote Pro Football Focus analyst Anthony Treash. Love is the only former Notre Dame player to make PFF's list of top 50 rookies, which makes it perplexing why he didn't play for the majority of the season, especially as stumbled to a 4-12 record. Fellow Giants rookie defensive back Deandre Baker was a featured part of the defense in every game of the season, yet he did not make the top 50, either. Baker, of course, also beat Love out for college football's Thrope Award in 2018 and was a first-round pick by the Giants. Meanwhile, Love fell to the fourth round. But given how productive Love was at the end of this season, reported new head coach Joe Judge should be willing to give him more playing time early in 2020.

Irish in the Playoffs

Three former Notre Dame players appeared in wild-card playoff matchups this past weekend: tight end Kyle Rudolph and safety Harrison Smith of the Minnesota Vikings and center Nick Martin of Houston Texans. The highlight of the playoffs thus far is Rudolph's game-winning touchdown catch in overtime of the Vikings 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

To go along with his touchdown grab, Rudolph had four catches for 31 yards and a tackle. Smith also produced a spectacular performance in the overtime win, leading the game in total tackles with 11, eight of which were solo tackles. Martin, a Pro Bowl alternate, also had a solid game in the Texans 22-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, playing every offensive snap at center. All three former Notre Dame players will have the opportunity to, once again, produce at a high level in the NFL Playoffs this weekend, as the Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC, and the Texans play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The 49ers also feature two former Notre Dame players in right tackle Mike McGlinchey and defensive lineman Sheldon Day. The Baltimore Ravens, which feature former Notre Dame players left tackle Ronnie Stanley and wide receiver Miles Boykin had a first-round bye and will play the Tennessee Titans Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS. Dexter Williams is also a member of the Green Bay Packers, which play the Seattle Seahawks at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, but Williams has been inactive for the majority of the season and isn't likely to play.