Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown snagged one reception for seven yards in a 22-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders in a preseason game on played on Aug. 22, 2019. Unfortunately, that would be the last catch he'd make for more than a year. In the contest, St. Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain when Raiders’ safety Erik Harris delivered a devastating hit, which was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Due to how much time the second-year wideout was expected to miss, the Packers elected to place him on injured reserve as opposed to the franchise's initial 53-man roster, which ended his 2019 season before it had a chance to begin. After sitting out for a year, St. Brown made the Packers' 53-man roster at the start of the 2020 season but suffered a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve once again. Given that the injury occurred in-season, he was eligible to return to practice after just three weeks.

He made his season debut on the road in a 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 18. St. Brown was targeted twice but finished the game without a reception. By week 11, St. Brown had played in five contests but this resulted in just one catch for 12 yards and a tackle on special teams. Simply put, the ball wasn't coming his way. For instance, in a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 15, he played 31 snaps but was never targeted. "The ball didn't go to him, but after the game, I texted him when I watched the tape: 'Hey man, this is the standard, the level we need you to play at if we want our group to get where we need to be,'" wide receivers coach Jason Vrable told Packers.com after the game. "He kind of gave me the thumbs-up, and said I agree with you." St. Brown accepted this challenge and, over the next three games, touched the ball five times for 76 yards, including two catches for 39 yards in a 41-25 win over the rival Chicago Bears.

Against Chicago, St. Brown also carried the ball once for seven yards. "I thought EQ had a heck of a game," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after St. Brown's 46-yard performance. "He's a guy that is really intelligent. We can move him around, put him at multiple spots. The thing that's been so impressive to me is just he's answered the bell in terms of some of the things that we've asked him to do in the run game, being physical, making key blocks, digging out safeties and then he made some key plays for us with the ball in his hands." With four games left in the season, the Packers own a 9-3 record and it appears they have a young wide receiver in St. Brown who is ready to play his best football since the end of his rookie season in 2018. In 12 games that year, he caught 21 passes for 328 yards, including a five-catch, 94-yard performance in his final contest of the year in a close win against the New York Jets. Still, just because St. Brown has played well recently, it doesn't mean his injury woes are behind him. The NFL is a physical and, at times, violent league and he's suffered multiple ailments over the last few weeks, including a potential concussion on Sunday in a 30-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He's questionable for this weekend, but there's optimism he'll be available soon.

#Packers 30-16 win over #Eagles came at a price. TE Jace Sternberger & WR Equanimeous St. Brown evaluated for concussions. Matt LaFleur says he has concern for S Raven Greene (shoulder) and WR/KR Tyler Ervin (ankle) missing time. Hear LaFleur today 5:35pm @1250AMTheFan! pic.twitter.com/nRhFOiMArF — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) December 7, 2020

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Carried the ball eight times for 74 yards in the 0-12 Jets’ 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders … Has 12 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown in four games played this season.

The Jets' best day on the ground in over two full years was lost in a heartbreaking defeat.



Nonetheless, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams have a big opportunity to prove themselves over the final quarter of the season.



My latest for ESM:#TakeFlight #NFLhttps://t.co/lsljWE5hzP — Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffJMags) December 7, 2020

• Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Started for the fourth game in a row in the 5-7 Bears’ 34-30 loss to Detroit Lions.

• Asmar Bilal (2015-19), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Moved to the active roster and played special teams in 3-9 Los Angeles’ 45-0 home loss to the New England Patriots. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: The 6-5 Ravens’ game against the Cowboys will be played on Tuesday evening … Has 14 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown this season.

• Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Snagged two catches for 38 yards in the 11-1 Steelers' 23-17 loss to the Washington Football Team … On the season, he has 45 catches for 611 yards and eight touchdowns, nine carries for 22 yards and two scores, and five special teams tackles … Became the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to score 10 touchdowns in his first 10 NFL games. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Free Agent: Waived by the Colts three weeks ago … Spent the start of the season on injured reserve and had just two tackles and one pass defended this season. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Recorded six catches for 45 yards in the 1-11 Jaguars' 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings … Through 12 games, he has 28 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

• Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, New York Jets: Registered a quarterback hit in the 0-12 Jets’ 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders … Has recorded seven stops and a quarterback hit through 12 games. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Did not play in the 4-8 Texans' 26-20 loss to the Colts … Suspended last week for six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy ... Has 53 grabs for 879 yards and eight touchdowns.

• Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Played defense and special teams in the 3-9 Chargers’ 45-0 loss to the Patriots … Has two tackles on the season. • J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: The 4-8 Panthers had a bye ... Has one tackle in 12 games this season. • Bennett Jackson Jr. (2009-13), DB, New York Jets: Played special teams in the 0-12 Jets’ 31-28 loss to the Raiders … On the season, has one tackle on special teams. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DE, Cincinnati Bengals: Recorded one tackle in the 2-9-1 Bengals’ 19-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins … Has recorded 17 tackles (one for loss), a sack and a quarterback hit through 12 games. • DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Tennessee Titans: Signed to the Titans’ practice squad two weeks ago and did not play in their 41-35 loss to the Cleveland Browns … Was cut by the Raiders on Sept. 30 … Has not thrown a pass in the NFL since 2018. • Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Recorded five catches for 37 yards and a touchdown in the 5-7 Bears’ 34-30 loss to the Lions … On the season, he has eight catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

• Julian Love (2015-18), DB, New York Giants: Played defense and special teams in the 5-7 Giants’ 17-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks … Through 12 games, he has 41 tackles (one for loss), two passes defended and one interception. Cole Luke (2013-16), DB, Washington Football Team: Was inactive for the 5-7 Washington Football Team’s 23-17 win over the Steelers ... Has one tackle in two games this season.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in the 4-8 Texans’ 26-20 loss to the Colts. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Out for three to four weeks with a calf injury.

• Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in 5-7 San Francisco’s 34-24 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. • Sam Mustipher (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Started at center for the second game in a row in the 5-7 Bears’ 34-30 loss to the Lions. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Started at left guard in the 8-4 Colts’ 26-20 win over the Texans.

Nelson showing his usual elite finish on this run, moving the pile in the process pic.twitter.com/RnWjh9LfHX — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 7, 2020

• Julian Okwara (2016-19), DE, Detroit Lions: Placed on injured reserve several weeks ago and did not play in the 5-7 Lions’ 34-30 win over the Bears. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Record four tackles (two for loss) a sack, a forced fumble and two quarterback hits in the 5-7 Lions’ 34-30 win over the Bears … Through 12 contests, has 35 tackles (10 for loss), seven sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.

.@Lions DE @RomeoND45 is tied for 3rd in the #NFL with 5.0 sacks on 3rd downs this season, and is tied for 1st with 2 forced fumbles on 3rd downs.



He has 2 FFs in the 4th quarter of games this season, tied for the most by an #NFL DE.#ProBowlVote#OnePride pic.twitter.com/e0K9VM7aHh — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 7, 2020

• Troy Pride Jr. (2016-19), CB, Carolina Panthers: The 4-8 Panthers had a bye … On the season, he has 39 tackles (1.5 for loss) and two passes defended. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Houston Texans: Did not play 4-8 Texans' 26-20 loss to the Colts … In nine games played, has nine carries for 17 yards and four receptions for nine yards and a score.

• Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Las Vegas Raiders: Had four offensive touches for nine yards in the 7-5 Raiders' 31-28 win over the Jets … On the season, has five carries for 19 yards and one catch for three yards. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Registered one tackle in the 3-9 Chargers’ 45-0 defeat at the hands of the Patriots … Has 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks through 12 contests. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Targeted twice in the 6-6 Vikings’ 27-24 win over the Jaguars … On the season, has 29 receptions for 326 yards and a touchdown. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Registered six tackles (half for loss), two passes defended, an interception and a quarterback hit in the 6-6 Vikings' 27-24 win over the Jaguars … Through 12 games, he has 63 tackles (four for loss), eight passes defended, four quarterback hits and four interceptions (tied for fourth in NFL).

HARRISON SMITH IN OT



pic.twitter.com/ZVIl7Uhb4L — PFF (@PFF) December 6, 2020

• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: The 3-8 Cowboys' game against the Ravens will be played on Tuesday evening … On the season, he has 101 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended and a quarterback hit. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Snagged two receptions for 16 yards in the 8-4 Dolphins’ 19-7 win over the Bengals … Has 14 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games played. • Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: Recorded one catch for seven yards in the 9-3 Packers’ 30-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles … Has five catches for 81 yards, one carry for seven yards and one tackle on special teams in seven games this season.

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OL, Baltimore Ravens: After signing a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension on Oct. 30, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. • Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Snagged four catches and 30 yards in the 5-7 Giants’ 17-12 win over the Seahawks … On the season, he has 32 catches for 336 yards and two touchdowns … Also has thrown one pass for 18 yards, plus recorded one tackle. • Manti Te'o (2009-12), LB, Chicago Bears: Placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and did not play in the 5-7 Bears' 34-30 loss to the Lions.

#Bears placed LB Manti Te’o and DL LaCale London on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both are on the practice squad. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) December 7, 2020