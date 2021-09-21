Irish in the NFL: Cowboys guard Zack Martin shines in 2021 debut

Dallas Cowboys and former Notre Dame guard Zack Martin returned from a one-game absence in impressive fashion. Martin, who missed the 2021 opener due to a positive COVID-19 test, started at his usual right guard spot for the Cowboys and provided a spark to a run game that needed it. Dallas gave its running backs just 14 carries in a 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. In Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, though, that number jumped to 29. And Martin was right in the middle of it.

Cowboys guard Zack Martin made his 2021 debut Sunday. (Kyusung Gong/AP)

Martin opened the hole for running back Ezekiel Elliott to score a 5-yard rushing touchdown. He set key blocks on a pair of long Tony Pollard runs. The Cowboys often ran in his direction, gaining 142 of their 198 rushing yards to the right side, per Pro Football Focus. His 95.5 PFF grade from the game is the highest mark given to any NFL player through two weeks this season. The Cowboys-Chargers game had four other ex-Notre Dame players. Linebacker Jaylon Smith started for the Cowboys, while defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was in the Chargers’ starting lineup. Safety Alohi Gilman and linebacker Drue Tranquill were rotation players on Los Angeles’ defense. Most of them were college teammates too. Tillery, Smith and Tranquill were on the Irish’s 2015 team. The Chargers trio of Tillery, Tranquill and Gilman played together in South Bend from 2017-18. Smith and Martin were teammates in 2013.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+LjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGhlamF5bG9u c21pdGg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRoZWpheWxvbnNtaXRoPC9h PiDwn6SdIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRFRyYW5xdWls bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARFRyYW5xdWlsbDwvYT4gPGJyPjxi cj7wn5O4OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhbGxhc2Nv d2JveXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRhbGxhc2Nvd2JveXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNo P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1lIeWxTRjRwUzQiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9ZSHlsU0Y0cFM0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vdHJlIERhbWUg Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBOREZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDAwNzk4MTIxNjk1OTI4MzM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The quintet in Los Angeles Sunday was among 38 former Notre Dame players on an NFL 53-man roster for Week 2 of the 2021 season. That’s not including four ex-Irish players on injured reserve: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin (hamstring), Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (shoulder), Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (ACL) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee). Additionally, the Detroit Lions elevated guard Tommy Kraemer to the 53-man roster for Week 1, but waived him and put him back on the practice squad for Week 2. The Green Bay Packers promoted receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to the active roster. The Miami Dolphins activated receiver Will Fuller V from suspension. Here’s a look at each of the 38 former Irish players and their Week 2 activity.

• Josh Adams, New York Jets RB (played at Notre Dame from 2015-17): Inactive for 25-6 loss to Patriots. • Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers OG (2017-20): Inactive for 17-11 win over Eagles. • Alex Bars, Chicago Bears OL (2014-18): Reserve lineman in 20-17 win over Bengals. • Ian Book, New Orleans Saints QB (2016-20): Inactive for 26-7 loss to Panthers. • Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers WR (2016-19): Had three catches for 70 yards on nine targets, and one rush for minus-3 yards, in 26-17 loss to Raiders. One of his catches went for 52 yards.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+Ny8xMSDwn5GA8J+UpTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ2hhc2VDbGF5cG9vbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2hhc2VD bGF5cG9vbDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvSGVyZVdlR28/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNIZXJlV2VHbzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBINkgw cnVSZ1AiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wSDZIMHJ1UmdQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE5GTCBDYW5hZGEgKEBORkxDYW5hZGEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZMQ2FuYWRhL3N0YXR1cy8xNDM5NjcyMzU2MTYzNzAy Nzg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

• Scott Daly, Detroit Lions LS (2012-15): Primary long snapper in 35-17 loss to Packers. • Liam Eichenberg, Miami Dolphins OL (2016-20): Reserve lineman in 35-0 loss to Bills. • Matthias Farley, Tennessee Titans S (2011-15): Active but recorded no stats in 33-30 win over Seahawks. • Will Fuller V, Miami Dolphins WR (2013-15): Missed loss to Bills due to personal reasons. • Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers S (2017-19): Made six tackles as a backup safety and special teams player in 20-17 loss to Cowboys. • Robert Hainsey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OL (2017-20): Active but did not play in 48-25 win over Falcons. • Daelin Hayes, Baltimore Ravens DE (2016-20): Inactive for 36-35 win over Chiefs. • J.J. Jansen, Carolina Panthers LS (2004-07): Primary long snapper in win over Saints. • Jamir Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers DL (2016-19): Made two tackles as a reserve in loss to Raiders. • Tony Jones Jr., New Orleans Saints RB (2016-19): Had three carries for 7 yards in loss to Panthers. • Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears TE (2017-19): Started and caught one pass for 0 yards in win over Bengals. • Julian Love, New York Giants DB (2016-18): Recorded no stats in 30-29 loss to Washington Football Team. • Nick Martin, Las Vegas Raiders C (2011-15): Reserve lineman and special teams player in win over Steelers. • Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys G (2009-13): Started at right guard in win over Chargers.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JJiMzOTttIHN1cmUgaXQgd2FzIG5pY2UgZm9yIHRoZSBDb3dib3lz IHRvIGhhdmUgIzcwIFphY2sgTWFydGluIGJhY2sgb24gdGhlIGZpZWxkLjxi cj48YnI+VHdvIGdyZWF0IGJsb2NrcyBmcm9tIE1hcnRpbiBoZXJlLiBHZXR0 aW5nIGhpcyBoZWFkIGFjcm9zcyBvbiB3aGVyZSB0aGVzZSBkZWZlbmRlcnMg YXJlIGFsaWduZWQgaXMgbm8gZWFzeSB0YXNrLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vclFiUjBGUkpzeSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JRYlIwRlJKc3k8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmF0ZSBUaWNlIChATmF0ZV9UaWNlKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05hdGVfVGljZS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MDMx ODk4NzkzODYzMTY4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIg MjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

• Nick McCloud, Cincinnati Bengals CB (2020): Inactive for 20-17 loss to Bears. • Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers OT (2013-17): Started at right tackle in win over Eagles. • Sam Mustipher, Chicago Bears C (2014-18): Started at center in win over Bengals. • Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts G (2014-17): Started at left guard in 27-24 loss to Rams. • Ade Ogundeji, Atlanta Falcons DE (2016-20): Recorded no stats in loss to Buccaneers. • Romeo Okwara, Detroit Lions LB (2012-15): Started and made one tackle in 35-17 loss to Packers. • Julian Okwara, Detroit Lions LB (2016-19): Active but recorded no stats in loss to Packers. • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20): Made three tackles and broke up one pass as a rotation player in 31-21 win over Texans. • Isaac Rochell, Indianapolis Colts DL (2013-16): Inactive for loss to Rams. • Kyle Rudolph, New York Giants TE (2008-10): Started and made two catches for 25 yards in loss to Washington Football Team.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdhcyBhIHBoZW5vbWVuYWwgdGhyb3cgYnkgRGFuaWVsIEpv bmVzIGZvciB0aGUgMXN0IGRvd24uLi4gS3lsZSBSdWRvbHBoIGNvbWluZyB1 cCBiaWcgd2l0aCB0aGUgY2F0Y2ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05ZRz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I05ZRzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0I1aFloczds RHEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CNWhZaHM3bERxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEFsZXggV2lsc29uIChAQWxleFdpbHNvbkVTTSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGV4V2lsc29uRVNNL3N0YXR1cy8xNDM4NzA0MjM0 MzIxNTY3NzUwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNywg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LeWxlIFJ1ZG9scGgganVzdCB3ZW50IGJvd2xpbmcgd2l0aCBDaGFz ZSBZb3VuZy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1d1eDNRM0dCdlMiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XdXgzUTNHQnZTPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFphY2gg TGluZCAoQHpsaW5kNzYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v emxpbmQ3Ni9zdGF0dXMvMTQzODcwMjI3OTI2ODMzNTYxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

• Ben Skowronek, Los Angeles Rams WR (2020): Inactive for win over Colts. • Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings S (2007-11): Started and made nine tackles in 34-33 loss to Cardinals. • Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys LB (2013-15): Started and made team-high nine tackles in win over Chargers. • Durham Smythe, Miami Dolphins TE (2013-17): Started but recorded no catches in loss to Bills. • Equanimeous St. Brown, Green Bay Packers WR (2015-17): Made one catch for 0 yards in win over Lions. • Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens OT (2012-15): Did not play in win over Chiefs due to ankle injury. • Jerry Tillery, Los Angeles Chargers DT (2015-18): Started and made seven tackles with 0.5 sacks in loss to Cowboys. • Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers LB (2014-18): Made three tackles (1.0 for loss) as a backup in loss to Cowboys. • Tommy Tremble: Carolina Panthers TE (2018-20): Active but recorded no stats in win over Saints.