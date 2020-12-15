In 2019, the NFL futures of offensive linemen Alex Bars and Sam Mustipher were in doubt. That fall, Bars played on special teams in five games and registered just 12 offensive snaps (one of which only occurred because starting left tackle Charles Leno “had an apparent shoe problem”). Mustipher, on the other hand, spent the entirety of the season on the practice squad. The duo, who started along the Notre Dame offensive line together from 2016 to 2018, came to the Chicago Bears that spring as undrafted free agents to be coached by a familiar face: Harry Hiestand. Of course, Hiestand worked for seven years as Notre Dame’s offensive line coach and overlapped with Bars and Mustipher for four seasons, before accepting the same position with the Bears after the completion of the 2017 college football season. But at the end of 2019, Hiestand was fired from the Bears and some wondered how this would impact his longtime pupils in Bars and Mustipher — who appeared to be fringe NFL players.

Former Notre Dame offensive linemen Alex Bars has started five games for the Chicago Bears this fall. ((Associated Press))

The first half of 2020 almost mirrored 2019, with Bars mostly suiting up for special teams and Mustipher relegated to the practice squad. Worse, the Bears possessed one of the poorest offensive lines in the NFL for the first two months of the season. “For all the hand wringing over the quarterback and Matt Nagy’s play-calling, the Bears' core issues begin in the trenches,” ESPN's Jeff Dickerson wrote on Nov. 5. “A group that was not viewed favorably has been beset by injuries and COVID-19. “The Bears enter Week 9 ranked 31st in rushing yards per game (85.6), 29th in yards per rush (3.8) and 32nd in yards per rush before contract (2.1), according to ESPN Stats & Information.” By that time, Mustipher had signed off of the practice squad onto the team’s active roster after starting left guard James Daniels was put on injured reserve. He then made his first career start at center on Nov. 1 in a 26-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After that, he was sidelined with a knee injury, and Bars actually started in his place the following week on the road in a 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It was the first time the second-year offensive lineman had played center.

#Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo praising Alex Bars for his performance at center yesterday, a position he had never played before, and with very little practice time last week: "One of the best performances I've ever been around as a coach." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 9, 2020

When Mustipher returned to the lineup on Nov. 29 against the Green Bay Packers, Bars was in at guard and the two started their first game together since Bars tore his ACL and MCL in Notre Dame’s 38-17 win over Stanford on Sept. 29, 2018. Since the start of November 2020, Bars and Mustipher have a combined nine starts for the Bears, including starting together in each of the last three games. In that time, the team's ground attack has shown a steady improvement, jumping to 28th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (93.2) and 18th in yards per attempt (4.2). There are very few guarantees in the NFL, especially when it comes to undrafted offensive linemen, but it’s a safe bet that Bars and Mustipher have established themselves in the league and are in solid positions to contribute to the Bears again in 2021. “Center Sam Mustipher continued to put impressive things on tape, and really could be playing himself into a starting job on this team in 2021 – regardless of who the coach and/or GM is,” NBC Sports' JJ Stankevitz wrote after the Bears defeated the Houston Texans 36-7 on Sunday. “Right guard Alex Bars had another good game, too, and at the very least looks like a solid depth piece when James Daniels returns in 2021.”

If Sam Mustipher keeps turning in games like the one he had Sunday vs. Houston, he's gonna be the #Bears' starting center in 2021. https://t.co/gjIHDnfXhL — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) December 14, 2020

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL: Week 14 Recap

• Josh Adams (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-17), RB, New York Jets: Carried the ball six times for 27 yards in the 0-13 Jets’ 40-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks … Has 18 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown in five games played this season. • Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Started for the fifth game in a row in the 6-7 Bears’ 36-7 win over the Houston Texans. • Asmar Bilal (2015-19), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Was waived by the Chargers and did not play in 4-9 Los Angeles’ 20-17 home win to the Atlanta Falcons. • Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Baltimore Ravens: Hauled in one catch for 15 yards in the 8-5 Ravens’ 47-42 victory against the Cleveland Browns … Has 16 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown this season. • Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Snagged three catches for 15 yards in the 11-2 Steelers' 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills … On the season, he has 47 catches for 626 yards and eight touchdowns, nine carries for 22 yards and two scores, and five special teams tackles … Became the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to score 10 touchdowns in his first 10 NFL games. • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, Free Agent: Waived by the Colts a month ago … Spent the start of the season on injured reserve and had just two tackles and one pass defended this season. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Jacksonville Jaguars: Recorded two catches for 22 yards in the 1-12 Jaguars' 31-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans … Through 13 games, he has 30 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns. • Matthias Farley (2011-15), DB, New York Jets: Started for the first time this season and registered seven tackles and half a tackle for a loss in the 0-13 Jets’ 40-3 loss to the Seahawks … Has recorded 14 stops, half a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit through 13 games. • Will Fuller V (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Did not play in the 4-9 Texans' 36-7 loss to the Bears … Suspended two weeks ago for six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy ... Has 53 grabs for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. • Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers: Registered one tackle in the 4-9 Chargers’ 20-17 win over the Falcons … Has three tackles on the season.



.@alohigilman is using #MyCauseMyCleats to raise awareness for a cause he is passionate about https://t.co/9w9jlTz8qE — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) December 7, 2020

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Played special teams in the 4-9 Panthers' 32-27 loss to the Denver Broncos ... Has one tackle in 13 games this season. • Bennett Jackson Jr. (2009-13), DB, New York Jets: Placed on injured reserve and did not play in the 0-13 Jets’ 40-3 loss to the Seahawks … On the season, has one tackle on special teams. • Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DE, Cincinnati Bengals: Recorded one tackle in the 2-10-1 Bengals’ 30-7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys … Has recorded 18 tackles (one for loss), a sack and a quarterback hit through 13 games. • DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Tennessee Titans: Signed to the Titans’ practice squad two weeks ago and did not play in their 31-10 win over the Jaguars … Was cut by the Raiders on Sept. 30 … Has not thrown a pass in the NFL since 2018. • Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears: Recorded four catches for 41 yards in the 6-7 Bears’ 36-7 win over the Texans … On the season, he has 17 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

The throw and then the extra yards for me. @ColeKmet ☘️🐻❤️ https://t.co/GxYll5KFqz — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) December 15, 2020

• Julian Love (2015-18), DB, New York Giants: Recorded nine tackles in the 5-8 Giants’ 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals … Through 13 games, he has 50 tackles (one for loss), two passes defended and one interception. Cole Luke (2013-16), DB, Washington Football Team: Was inactive for the 6-7 Washington Football Team’s 23-15 win over the 49ers ... Has one tackle in two games this season. • Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: Started at center in the 4-9 Texans’ 36-7 loss to the Colts. • Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Out with a calf injury. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: Started at right tackle in 5-8 San Francisco’s 23-15 home loss to the Washington Football Team.

#49ers notes:

* Deebo Samuel could be done for season with severe hamstring injury

* Does Mike McGlinchey need to add weight? Kyle Shanahan doesn't dismiss idea

* Assistant coach quarantining

* Brandon Aiyuk closing in on Jerry Ricehttps://t.co/C3ViL79erk pic.twitter.com/2LazBpoHoy — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) December 14, 2020

• Sam Mustipher (2014-18), OL, Chicago Bears: Started at center for the third game in a row in the 6-7 Bears’ 36-7 win over the Texans. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Slid over to left tackle in the 9-4 Colts’ 44-27 win over the Raiders.

Quenton Nelson's only reps at LT before Sunday had come as part of the scout team. Reich said they've used starters on the scout team more often because of limited numbers, and the linemen love it. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) December 14, 2020

• Julian Okwara (2016-19), DE, Detroit Lions: Placed on injured reserve several weeks ago and did not play in the 5-8 Lions’ 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Recorded one tackle in the 5-8 Lions’ 31-24 loss to the Packers … Through 13 contests, has 36 tackles (10 for loss), seven sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.



A keg, fire pit, chess and quarantine: How Lions' Romeo Okwara trained for a breakout season https://t.co/YliedvujUk — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 14, 2020

• Troy Pride Jr. (2016-19), CB, Carolina Panthers: Recorded two tackles in the 4-9 Panthers' 32-27 loss to the Broncos … On the season, he has 41 tackles (1.5 for loss) and two passes defended. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Houston Texans: Touched the ball twice for 12 yards in the 4-9 Texans' 36-7 loss to the Bears … Also returned four kicks for 64 yards ... In 10 games played, has 10 carries for 19 yards and five receptions for 19 yards and a score. • Theo Riddick (2009-12), RB, Las Vegas Raiders: Was inactive in the 7-6 Raiders' 44-27 loss to the Colts … On the season, has five carries for 19 yards and one catch for three yards. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DE, Los Angeles Chargers: Registered two tackles in the 4-9 Chargers’ 20-17 win against the Falcons … Has 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks through 13 contests. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Did not play due to a foot injury in the 6-7 Vikings’ 26-14 loss to the Buccaneers … Snapped a 93-game streak of consecutive contests played ... On the season, has 29 receptions for 326 yards and a touchdown. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Registered six tackles in the 6-7 Vikings' 26-14 loss to the Buccaneers … Through 13 games, he has 69 tackles (four for loss), eight passes defended, four quarterback hits and four interceptions (tied for fourth in NFL).

• Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Led contest with 11 stops, one pass deflection and a fumble recovery in the 4-9 Cowboys' 30-7 win over the Bengals … On the season, he has 123 tackles (third in the NFL), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended and a quarterback hit.

Highest graded offensive and defensive #Cowboys in Week 14:



-CeeDee Lamb: 77.6

-Jaylon Smith: 81.2



All W14 grades are live on https://t.co/nDeFmE7EvQ — PFF DAL Cowboys (@PFF_Cowboys) December 14, 2020

• Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Snagged two receptions for 19 yards in the 8-5 Dolphins’ 33-27 loss to the Chiefs … Has 16 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games played. • Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Green Bay Packers: Recorded one catch for 15 yards in the 10-3 Packers’ 31-24 win over the Lions … Has six catches for 96 yards, one carry for seven yards and one tackle on special teams in eight games this season. • Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OL, Baltimore Ravens: After signing a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension on Oct. 30, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. • Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Snagged one catch and 39 yards in the 5-8 Giants’ 26-7 loss to the Cardinals … On the season, he has 33 catches for 375 yards and two touchdowns … Also has thrown one pass for 18 yards, plus recorded one tackle.

Golden Tate lowkey makes plays... He makes a great snag like this at least once a week. pic.twitter.com/A5s7eZNxbm — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) December 14, 2020

• Manti Te'o (2009-12), LB, Chicago Bears: Placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and did not play in the 6-7 Bears' 36-7 win over the Texans.

• Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DL, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded three tackles in the 4-9 Chargers’ 20-17 win over the Falcons … Through 13 contests, has 26 total stops, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and two passes defended. • Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Broke his ankle in week one and is out indefinitely … Has one tackle this season ... Has made significant progress rehabbing from his injury.

#Chargers LB Drue Tranquill rehabbing the left ankle he broke during Week 1 in mid-September..



🎥 @DTranquill // #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/BjqG3jdOzv — ʀᴇʙᴜɪʟᴅ sᴢɴ (@ChargersHype) December 1, 2020