In a fresh episode of The Irish Huddle Podcast, the BlueandGold.com staff gives its three wishes for the 2020 football season, former Notre Dame linebacker Mike Goolsby discusses his former college coaches, the impact Chris Watt can have as a graduate assistant and more!

The guys recorded this podcast via Zoom. You can listen to the traditional podcast above or wherever you listen to your podcasts, or you can watch the video below.