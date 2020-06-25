Irish Huddle Podcast: Mike Goolsby On His Former Notre Dame Coaches, More
In a fresh episode of The Irish Huddle Podcast, the BlueandGold.com staff gives its three wishes for the 2020 football season, former Notre Dame linebacker Mike Goolsby discusses his former college coaches, the impact Chris Watt can have as a graduate assistant and more!
The guys recorded this podcast via Zoom. You can listen to the traditional podcast above or wherever you listen to your podcasts, or you can watch the video below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.