BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi are joined by former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby to break down the Fighting Irish quarterback situation in this podcast episode of The Irish Huddle.

What kind of player is 2021 quarterback commit Tyler Buchner? How important is mental toughness to playing the position?

The guys break down that and much more, and Goolsby gives a strong statement about where he thinks Irish quarterback Ian Book will be drafted next April.

At the beginning of the podcast, Somogyi is joined by Pier White with Tradelasts, a Notre Dame startup looking to help heal America’s healthcare heroes.