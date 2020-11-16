Irish Huddle Live: The Rise Of Ian Book, Jarrett Patterson's Injury, More
Every Monday for the rest of the season at 8 p.m. ET, BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel, Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi will go live on YouTube to talk all things Notre Dame football.
On the docket for tonight is discussing quarterback Ian Book's ascension, the impact that Jarrett Patterson's injury has on Notre Dame's offensive line, the status of the Irish running back room and much more.
Watch the live show by clicking below at 8 p.m. ET, or click here to interact with us in the YouTube comments section.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.