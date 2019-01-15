Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame (11-6, 1-3) took a three-point lead into halftime against No. 13 North Carolina (13-4, 3-1), but the Irish were unable to hang on for the upset falling 75-69 to the Tar Heels. Mike Brey's group led with under seven minutes to play before North Carolina reeled off an 18-11 run to close out the contest. Blue & Gold Illustrated recaps the Irish loss half-by-half.

FIRST HALF

It was a little bit of a rough start for Notre Dame with North Carolina guard Coby White hitting a three-pointer right out of the gate and coming up with a steal on the other end. The Tar Heels took an early 7-2 advantage after buckets from forwards Luke Maye and Garrison Brooks inside before Irish junior forward John Mooney connected on back-to-back shots in the paint. North Carolina forward Cam Johnson hit on a jumper shortly after, but Irish guard TJ Gibbs hit a three-pointer to tie the game at nine going into the under-16 media timeout. The pace picked up after the break with junior forward Juwan Durham getting a bucket after checking in to give Notre Dame its first lead at 11-9. Each of the next three possessions feature three-point makes with North Carolina getting two of the trio via Maye and White, while Prentiss Hubb banked in one of his own. A layup from wing DJ Harvey made it 16-15 Irish with 13:47 remaining. An 8-2 run though pushed the Tar Heels back in control (23-18) with an and-one conversion from Maye and a three-pointer from guard Brandon Robinson fueling the quick spark. Robinson drilled another triple to give his team their largest lead of the game, but Notre Dame forced some stops defensively to help eventually close the gap to 26-23 with 7:23 left in the opening half when Hubb hit his second triple. The two teams traded baskets up until Robinson made his third three-pointer to put North Carolina up 33-28 with 1:57 remaining. Notre Dame, however, ended the half on an 8-0 run with forward Nate Laszewski knocking down a three-pointer with just a few seconds remaining to give his team the 36-33 lead going into the break. Harvey led all Notre Dame scorers with seven points in the half, while Mooney, Hubb and Durham each added six points. The Irish finished 13-of-29 (44.8 percent) from the floor and hit six three-pointers on 13 attempts (46.2 percent). The Irish did have 10 turnovers in the first half, but forced nine on the other end.

SECOND HALF