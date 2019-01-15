Irish Fall Just Short At North Carolina, 75-69
Notre Dame (11-6, 1-3) took a three-point lead into halftime against No. 13 North Carolina (13-4, 3-1), but the Irish were unable to hang on for the upset falling 75-69 to the Tar Heels.
Mike Brey's group led with under seven minutes to play before North Carolina reeled off an 18-11 run to close out the contest.
Blue & Gold Illustrated recaps the Irish loss half-by-half.
FIRST HALF
It was a little bit of a rough start for Notre Dame with North Carolina guard Coby White hitting a three-pointer right out of the gate and coming up with a steal on the other end.
The Tar Heels took an early 7-2 advantage after buckets from forwards Luke Maye and Garrison Brooks inside before Irish junior forward John Mooney connected on back-to-back shots in the paint. North Carolina forward Cam Johnson hit on a jumper shortly after, but Irish guard TJ Gibbs hit a three-pointer to tie the game at nine going into the under-16 media timeout.
The pace picked up after the break with junior forward Juwan Durham getting a bucket after checking in to give Notre Dame its first lead at 11-9.
Each of the next three possessions feature three-point makes with North Carolina getting two of the trio via Maye and White, while Prentiss Hubb banked in one of his own. A layup from wing DJ Harvey made it 16-15 Irish with 13:47 remaining.
An 8-2 run though pushed the Tar Heels back in control (23-18) with an and-one conversion from Maye and a three-pointer from guard Brandon Robinson fueling the quick spark.
Robinson drilled another triple to give his team their largest lead of the game, but Notre Dame forced some stops defensively to help eventually close the gap to 26-23 with 7:23 left in the opening half when Hubb hit his second triple.
The two teams traded baskets up until Robinson made his third three-pointer to put North Carolina up 33-28 with 1:57 remaining. Notre Dame, however, ended the half on an 8-0 run with forward Nate Laszewski knocking down a three-pointer with just a few seconds remaining to give his team the 36-33 lead going into the break.
Harvey led all Notre Dame scorers with seven points in the half, while Mooney, Hubb and Durham each added six points. The Irish finished 13-of-29 (44.8 percent) from the floor and hit six three-pointers on 13 attempts (46.2 percent). The Irish did have 10 turnovers in the first half, but forced nine on the other end.
SECOND HALF
Hubb got off to a good start for the Irish in the second half drilling a three-pointer to extend the team’s lead to 39-33. The Tar Heels countered though with a 7-2 run behind another three-pointer from White to make it 41-40 Notre Dame.
Gibbs and Harvey combined for four points, but was followed with a 5-0 run via Maye and Kenny Williams to tie the game at 45 apiece. Mooney connected on a paint bucket to give Notre Dame a 47-45 edge at the under-16 media timeout.
North Carolina took the lead when forward Cameron Johnson came alive for a minute getting four quick points. But, Harvey made a three-pointer to push the Irish back ahead at 50-49, which the score remained at the under-12 media timeout.
Former five-star prospect Nassir Little finally got into the action for North Carolina scoring three-straight buckets in the paint to help the Tar Heels take a 57-54 lead with 7:53 left. During that stretch, Mooney recorded his ACC-leading ninth double-double at 10 points and 12 rebounds with 11:19 remaining.
A layup from Hubb made it 57-56 North Carolina out of the timeout, but the Tar Heels responded with an 8-0 run to put the Irish down 65-58 with five minutes remaining. White started the spurt with a triple, which was followed by a three-point play from Little, who was fouled by Mooney on his way to the bucket. A runner from Johnson concluded the run, which was ended by a Dane Goodwin free throw with 4:15 left.
The Tar Heels remained up 65-59 at the under-4 media timeout.
Harvey would hit a three-pointer with under 40 seconds to play to cut what was a nine-point North Carolina lead (70-61) to six. The Irish would make the Tar Heels work for it in the closing minute, but it wasn’t enough as North Carolina hit enough free throws to close it out and pull off a 75-69 win.
Hubb led all Irish scorers with 18 points (career-high) to go with six assists, but did so on 6-of-16 shooting. Mooney added 16 points and a career-high 19 rebounds to the effort. Harvey was the lone other scorer over six points with 15.
Notre Dame finished 25-of-61 from the field (41.0 percent) and 10-of-28 (35.7 percent) behind the arc. After committing 10 turnovers in the first half, the Irish had just one over the final 20 minutes.
The Tar Heels shot 39.7 percent (27-of-68) from the field and hit on 42.9 percent of their three-pointers (9-of-21). Roy Williams’ group did major damage on the glass with 16 offensive rebounds, which led to 11 second-chance points.
