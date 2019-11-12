Just like in this week's AP and Coaches polls, Notre Dame falls to No. 16 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, despite beating Duke 38-7 this past weekend. Last week, in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, Notre Dame debut at No. 15.

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly (Ken Martin)

Meanwhile, the Navy Midshipmen, which will travel to South Bend this weekend to play the Irish, moved up one spot to No. 23. Georgia, the first team to beat Notre Dame this season, moved up two spots after both Alabama and Penn State lost over the weekend. The Bulldogs are now No. 4 and would be in the College Football Playoffs if the season were to end today.

This week's College Football Playoff rankings pic.twitter.com/vuD7OCrCC5 — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) November 13, 2019