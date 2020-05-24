Irish Dip Into Florida With New DB Offer
The month of May is usually an evaluation period on the recruiting trail, as college coaches from all over the country hit the road and check out high school prospects.
The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to that before it was able to start this year, but that hasn't halted coaches from dishing out underclassmen offers like they normally would during this time.
Take Devin Moore for example. The 6-3, 183-pound class of 2022 defensive back from Naples (Fla.) High has seen his recruitment pick up since April 15, which is the day the spring evaluation period would have started, adding offers from Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
His offer from the Irish came May 7, and it was one that he was excited to get.
"I talked to Coach Terry Joseph [the day before the offer] and the next day, I called him and I got the offer," Moore said. "I was very excited, blessed and grateful. This is a big one. Everyone knows Notre Dame is very prestigious -- not only in football but also academics too.
"At first, he was asking just about some information. But the day they offered, he told me that Notre Dame doesn't offer a lot of people and they can be slow to offer. They want to get me up for a visit some time."
The offer didn't come as a major shock to Moore.
"Last year during the season, I was supposed to go up there for a game but I wasn't able to. They were talking to my coach for my transcripts too. We've been in contact for a while and I've been talking to some of their coaches."
It's still early in his recruiting process with Notre Dame, but Joseph has already made a strong impression.
"Very cool, chill dude," Moore said of Joseph. "He seems like he's about his business too. There's not much more you can ask for in a coach."
In helping lead Naples to a 10-1 record in 2019, Moore posted 57 tackles (three for loss), three interceptions, four pass deflections and one fumble recovery. He scored touchdowns on two of his interception returns.
"I think I can bring a lot of versatility," Moore said about his game as a defensive back. ' can play every spot in the secondary with my best spot being cornerback. I feel that I have the potential to be a true shutdown corner with my length, cover ability and speed."
Moore notes that he's feeling love early on from Florida, Florida State, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.