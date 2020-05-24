The month of May is usually an evaluation period on the recruiting trail, as college coaches from all over the country hit the road and check out high school prospects. The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to that before it was able to start this year, but that hasn't halted coaches from dishing out underclassmen offers like they normally would during this time. Take Devin Moore for example. The 6-3, 183-pound class of 2022 defensive back from Naples (Fla.) High has seen his recruitment pick up since April 15, which is the day the spring evaluation period would have started, adding offers from Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

His offer from the Irish came May 7, and it was one that he was excited to get.

"I talked to Coach Terry Joseph [the day before the offer] and the next day, I called him and I got the offer," Moore said. "I was very excited, blessed and grateful. This is a big one. Everyone knows Notre Dame is very prestigious -- not only in football but also academics too. "At first, he was asking just about some information. But the day they offered, he told me that Notre Dame doesn't offer a lot of people and they can be slow to offer. They want to get me up for a visit some time." The offer didn't come as a major shock to Moore. "Last year during the season, I was supposed to go up there for a game but I wasn't able to. They were talking to my coach for my transcripts too. We've been in contact for a while and I've been talking to some of their coaches."