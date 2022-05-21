Irish D-line commit Boubacar Traore ready to try his hand at recruiting
In a recent conversation with Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington, Boubacar Traore found out that the Irish believe he can fill a variety of roles for ND in the future — including on the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news