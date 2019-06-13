Summer is officially here.

And that means recruiting is starting to really heat up for Notre Dame. The Irish landed their first defensive back commit in the 2020 class in New Jersey’s Clarence Lewis, and I just dropped a coffee tweet yesterday.

In case you’ve been living in a cave since I joined the Blue & Gold Illustrated staff, that means good news is on the way. Don’t be surprised if more coffee tweets pop up.

After all, Notre Dame is gearing up for a busy couple of weeks.