News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-13 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Irish Coffee: Rest Of June Will Be Busy For Notre Dame Recruiting

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

H6ffgiiuzfjppeweh61p
Nebraska wide receiver Xavier Watts will officially visit Notre Dame in June. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Summer is officially here.

And that means recruiting is starting to really heat up for Notre Dame. The Irish landed their first defensive back commit in the 2020 class in New Jersey’s Clarence Lewis, and I just dropped a coffee tweet yesterday.

In case you’ve been living in a cave since I joined the Blue & Gold Illustrated staff, that means good news is on the way. Don’t be surprised if more coffee tweets pop up.

After all, Notre Dame is gearing up for a busy couple of weeks.

Oz4cqyhdjrkmcuj4qhic
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}