Irish Coffee: Muddy DB Board Could Clear Up This Weekend
No topic has been discussed more than Notre Dame defensive back recruiting.
Day after day, it seems like something changes. A new target pops up. The order of the board changes. A target gets dropped.
Simply put, DB recruiting has been muddy.
But that might all change this weekend. The Irish are now set to host four key targets this weekend and may be in the lead with at least two.
