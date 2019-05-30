Irish Coffee: Camp Season Is Officially Here For Notre Dame
The spring evaluation period has officially come to a close.
And that means it’s time to turn our attention to camps.
During my tenure covering Texas, I crisscrossed the country the same way I did in the spring as the Longhorns held satellite camps in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando and a few other major cities.
Notre Dame isn’t really about that life.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news