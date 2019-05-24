In the span of 22 days, I traveled to six different states and stopped at more high schools than I can remember. Right now, it’s honestly just a blur.

But the reason I invest so much in hitting the road so hard is the relationships I can build. I mean, truly genuine relationships. That was a big selling point for me during my interview for this job with Blue & Gold Illustrated.

What made me a unique reporter in the Texas market was simply my willingness to go out into the field and build relationships with kids, parents, coaches, trainers, 7v7 coaches, etc. — basically anybody around a kid’s recruitment.

And every so often, I stumble across a very unique opportunity just like I did on Monday afternoon.