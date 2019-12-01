After a convincing 45-24 win over Stanford, Notre Dame moved up to No. 14 in the AP and Coaches polls. The Fighting Irish were No. 15 in both polls heading into the matchup. This marks the highest Notre Dame has been in either poll since the 45-14 road loss to Michigan.

Georgia stays a No. 4 after thumping Georiga Tech 52-7. They will play No. 1 LSU in the SEC Championship Game next weekend. Michigan fell in both polls after getting run off of the field by Ohio State 56-27. The Wolverines are now No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll.

After losing to Virginia 39-30, Virginia Tech dropped out of both polls, but the Cavaliers are now No. 22 in the AP and Coaches polls.

Navy and USC help round out the top 25 in both polls, coming in at No. 23 and No. 24 in both.

Full AP Top 25