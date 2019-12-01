Irish Climb To No. 14 In Latest AP, Coaches Polls
After a convincing 45-24 win over Stanford, Notre Dame moved up to No. 14 in the AP and Coaches polls. The Fighting Irish were No. 15 in both polls heading into the matchup.
This marks the highest Notre Dame has been in either poll since the 45-14 road loss to Michigan.
Georgia stays a No. 4 after thumping Georiga Tech 52-7. They will play No. 1 LSU in the SEC Championship Game next weekend.
Michigan fell in both polls after getting run off of the field by Ohio State 56-27. The Wolverines are now No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll.
After losing to Virginia 39-30, Virginia Tech dropped out of both polls, but the Cavaliers are now No. 22 in the AP and Coaches polls.
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)
Navy and USC help round out the top 25 in both polls, coming in at No. 23 and No. 24 in both.
Full AP Top 25
New @AP_Top25 poll:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 1, 2019
1-LSU
2-Ohio St
3-Clemson
4-Georgia
5-Utah
6-OU
7-Florida
8-Baylor
9-Alabama
10-Wisconsin
11-Auburn
12-Penn St
13-Oregon
14-Notre Dame
15-Minnesota
16-Memphis
17-Michigan
18-Iowa
19-Boise St
20-App St
21-Cincinnati
22-Virginia
23-Navy
24-USC
25-Air Force
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.