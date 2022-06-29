Irish assistant Ryan Humphrey set to move on from ND men's basketball

Notre Dame men’ s basketball head coach Mike Brey will be looking for a new assistant coach this summer after Ryan Humphrey informed him he’ll be moving on for another coaching opportunity.

The South Bend Tribune’s Tom Noie was first with the news. A source confirmed Humphrey’s impending move.

The 42-year-old Tulsa, Okla., product spent the past six seasons on Brey’s coaching staff. He also was a two-year standout on Brey’s first two Irish teams — in 2000-01 and 2001-02 — after transferring in from Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-8 forward was a first-round NBA draft choice in 2022, going 19th overall to the Utah Jazz. He was traded to the Orlando Magic on draft night. Before getting into coaching, Humphrey played professional basketball for more than a decade, most of that coming overseas.

The Irish went 24-11 this past season and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.