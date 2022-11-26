It wasn’t just Caleb Williams and his uncanny escapability and ad-lib magic.

The most exasperating aspect of CFP No. 6 USC’s 38-27 dismissal of 15th-ranked Notre Dame Saturday night in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was how the probable playoff-bound Trojans out-Notre Damed Notre Dame.

USC (11-1) controlled both lines of scrimmage when it mattered — easily winning the rushing battle, controlling the clock and playing keepaway from an Irish offense that got a 23-of-26, 318-yard passing performance from quarterback Drew Pyne.

Stanford running back transfer Austin Jones was one of many transfer portal stars on a team with 33 of them from other four-year colleges and another three via the junior college route. He gashed the nation’s No. 17 team in total defense for 154 yards on 25 carries as USC outrushed the Irish, 204-90.

Meanwhile, Williams, who came via Oklahoma, looked the part of a Heisman Trophy front-runner in amassing 232 passing yards on 18-of-22 accuracy with a TD pass and no interceptions. He also ran for three scores and converted eight of 12 third-down attempts.

And USC did what USC did best all year. The nation’s No. 1 team in turnover margin was +2 Saturday night, with Pyne fumbling on ND’s first drive of the third quarter as the Irish were nearing the red zone.

Then after the Irish defense held with a little over six minutes left in regulation and the Irish down 10, Pyne forced a pass into coverage that safety Calen Bullock picked off. The Irish also turned the ball over on downs in the first half.

Irish tight end Michael Mayer, in what could be his last game in an Irish uniform if he skips ND’s bowl game, amassed eight catches for 98 yards and two TDs.