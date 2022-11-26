Instant Analysis: Williams strikes a pose and USC beats ND in the trenches
Bottom Line
It wasn’t just Caleb Williams and his uncanny escapability and ad-lib magic.
The most exasperating aspect of CFP No. 6 USC’s 38-27 dismissal of 15th-ranked Notre Dame Saturday night in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was how the probable playoff-bound Trojans out-Notre Damed Notre Dame.
USC (11-1) controlled both lines of scrimmage when it mattered — easily winning the rushing battle, controlling the clock and playing keepaway from an Irish offense that got a 23-of-26, 318-yard passing performance from quarterback Drew Pyne.
Stanford running back transfer Austin Jones was one of many transfer portal stars on a team with 33 of them from other four-year colleges and another three via the junior college route. He gashed the nation’s No. 17 team in total defense for 154 yards on 25 carries as USC outrushed the Irish, 204-90.
Meanwhile, Williams, who came via Oklahoma, looked the part of a Heisman Trophy front-runner in amassing 232 passing yards on 18-of-22 accuracy with a TD pass and no interceptions. He also ran for three scores and converted eight of 12 third-down attempts.
And USC did what USC did best all year. The nation’s No. 1 team in turnover margin was +2 Saturday night, with Pyne fumbling on ND’s first drive of the third quarter as the Irish were nearing the red zone.
Then after the Irish defense held with a little over six minutes left in regulation and the Irish down 10, Pyne forced a pass into coverage that safety Calen Bullock picked off. The Irish also turned the ball over on downs in the first half.
Irish tight end Michael Mayer, in what could be his last game in an Irish uniform if he skips ND’s bowl game, amassed eight catches for 98 yards and two TDs.
Big Picture
The Irish will likely land in the Cheez-It Bowl, Gator Bowl or Holiday Bowl, landing outside the New Year’s Six tier. Because of LSU’s 38-23 upset loss to Texas A&M, there’s a very, very remote chance the Irish would be paired with former coach Brian Kelly and his new team in the Gator, when it appeared there would be no chance of it.
Questions Answered
Notre Dame showed it can be dynamic in the passing game when an opposing defense loaded up against the run. Though the Irish were diluted by injuries in their secondary, Notre Dame in giving up a season-high 436 total yards, shows that giving some of their younger, more athletic defenders a long look in the spring is warranted.
Questions Lingering
There aren’t a lot. Coach Marcus Freeman knows what this team is and what it isn’t as he tries to close out the 2023 recruiting cycle and start shopping for perhaps a handful or transfer portal prospects in an attempt to win these types of games next season.
The Road Ahead
Notre Dame eats proverbial cheeseburgers next Saturday with an open date, while 10 FBS conferences stage their championship games. The Irish learn their postseason destination Sunday, Dec. 4, along with all the other playoff and bowl-eligible teams.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports