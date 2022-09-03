Notre Dame threw waves of defenders at an offense that led the nation in points and yards per game in 2021.

And until late in the fourth quarter, it was good enough for No. 5 Notre Dame to have an upset of No. 2 Ohio State, a 17 ½-point favorite, within reach at Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

On a critical 95-yard, 14-play drive that chewed up 7:06, first-year Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman finally on Saturday night saw a team he talked about, tried to construct the past nine months, and believed he’d see in the storied Horseshoe ….

In his alma mater, a 21-10 come-from-behind victor … not his Irish team, playing the highest-ranked season-opening opponent in Notre Dame history.

The Buckeyes (1-0) made better halftime adjustments, but more telling — were the more physical team when it mattered.

Miyan Williams bulled his way into the end zone from two yards out with 4:51 left, one possession after Heisman Trophy favorite C.J. Stroud hit Xavier Johnson for a 24-yard TD strike on third and 11 as Ohio State took a 14-10 lead.

Ohio State played the entire second half and much of the first half without All-America wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who got banged up in the first half, So the Buckeye offense, with seven points at halftime, had to reinvent itself.

The Buckeyes outgained the Irish 246-72 in total yards in the second half, including a 122-23 edge in rushing yards and ran 41 plays to ND's 20. OSU's total yardage advantage was 121-12 in the fourth quarter.