Instant Analysis: Ohio State gets physical when it matters in subduing ND
Bottom Line
Notre Dame threw waves of defenders at an offense that led the nation in points and yards per game in 2021.
And until late in the fourth quarter, it was good enough for No. 5 Notre Dame to have an upset of No. 2 Ohio State, a 17 ½-point favorite, within reach at Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.
On a critical 95-yard, 14-play drive that chewed up 7:06, first-year Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman finally on Saturday night saw a team he talked about, tried to construct the past nine months, and believed he’d see in the storied Horseshoe ….
In his alma mater, a 21-10 come-from-behind victor … not his Irish team, playing the highest-ranked season-opening opponent in Notre Dame history.
The Buckeyes (1-0) made better halftime adjustments, but more telling — were the more physical team when it mattered.
Miyan Williams bulled his way into the end zone from two yards out with 4:51 left, one possession after Heisman Trophy favorite C.J. Stroud hit Xavier Johnson for a 24-yard TD strike on third and 11 as Ohio State took a 14-10 lead.
Ohio State played the entire second half and much of the first half without All-America wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who got banged up in the first half, So the Buckeye offense, with seven points at halftime, had to reinvent itself.
The Buckeyes outgained the Irish 246-72 in total yards in the second half, including a 122-23 edge in rushing yards and ran 41 plays to ND's 20. OSU's total yardage advantage was 121-12 in the fourth quarter.
Big Picture
Notre Dame (0-1) played competitively enough against the Buckeyes to suggest that if it continues to improve, it can grow into a New Year’s Six bowl team. The problems look fixable, but getting more physicality on offense tops the list.
Questions Answered
Sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner, in his first collegiate start, showed the poise and execution Saturday night to suggest bigger things could be ahead for him and the Irish in October and November.
Buchner hit on his first eight pass attempts and finished 10-of-18 for 177 yards without a TD or a turnover, ND's second-leading rusher in 2021 ran for 18 yards on 11 carries.
Questions Lingering
Will the offensive line take a step forward when injured All-America left guard Jarrett Patterson returns to the lineup? Patterson missed Saturday’s game with a sprained foot. In the same breath, can Notre Dame’s running game make quick progress?
The Road Ahead
Notre Dame hosts Marshall Saturday (2:30 p.m. EDT; NBC-TV) in the season home opener and the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Thundering Herd open Saturday with a 55-3 route of FCS school Norfolk State.
