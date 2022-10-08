It was like a movie that you’d seen before and knew how it ends. Until it wasn’t.

Jayson Ademilola and Nana Osafo-Mensah stuffed BYU running back Lapini Kotoa for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Notre Dame 27-yard line late in the fourth quarter, and the Irish running game closed out a 28-20 upending of No. 16 BYU in a Shamrock Series matchup in Las Vegas.

The Irish (3-2) are now 11-0 in the offsite home games that started in 2009 and have been played annually with three hiatuses.

Some bewildering big-chunk plays given up in the second half marred what seemed like a significant step forward for defensive coordinator Al Golden’s unit. That included a 20-yard run on third-and-18 from BYU’s 5-yard line.

The Cougars ended up completing an 87-yard, 10-play scoring drive to close within 25-20, 42 seconds into the fourth quarter. But Notre Dame was able to answer back for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman’s first victory over a ranked team.

Tight end Michael Mayer put on a show with a school-record (by a tight end) 11 catches for 118 yards and two TDs. He broke Tyler Eifert’s career record in the process. Quarterback Drew Pyne continued to evolve, outplaying vaunted BYU counterpart Jaren Hall and completing 15 consecutive pass attempts in one stretch to finish 22-of-28 for 262 yards, three TDs and one interception.