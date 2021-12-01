 Instant Analysis: Marcus Freeman named Notre Dame football head coach
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-01 19:42:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Instant Analysis: Marcus Freeman will be the Notre Dame head coach

Greg Ladky, Tyler Horka, and Mike Singer
BlueandGold.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Marcus Freeman will be the 32nd head coach of Notre Dame's football program, after serving one season as defensive coordinator for the Irish.

BlueandGold.com's Tyler Horka, Mike Singer, and Greg Ladky have initial reaction to the news.

How does this hire impact recruiting?

Is this the perfect time for the Fighting Irish football program to promote from within the program?

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}