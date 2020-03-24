It wasn't until last summer when Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central School class of 2021 tight end Thomas Fidone earned his first offer.

Today, he has over 30 scholarships and a top six schools list of Iowa (his first offer), LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Penn State. His ranking stock has certainly picked up as well, rising from the No. 204 to No. 60 prospect nationally from December to February per Rivals.

"It's been crazy; it's been a dream come true for me and my family," Fidone said. "The National Combine [in San Antonio, Texas] definitely helped me. I was able to go out there and show everyone what I knew I could do."