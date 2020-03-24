Inside The Recruitment Of Key Notre Dame TE Target Thomas Fidone
It wasn't until last summer when Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central School class of 2021 tight end Thomas Fidone earned his first offer.
Today, he has over 30 scholarships and a top six schools list of Iowa (his first offer), LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Penn State. His ranking stock has certainly picked up as well, rising from the No. 204 to No. 60 prospect nationally from December to February per Rivals.
"It's been crazy; it's been a dream come true for me and my family," Fidone said. "The National Combine [in San Antonio, Texas] definitely helped me. I was able to go out there and show everyone what I knew I could do."
Fidone has visited Iowa and Nebraska five times a piece and are often considered the two biggest threats to land his commitment.
LSU is recruiting him hard, as is Alabama, a school that didn't make his top six but could make things interesting because, well, it's Nick Saban. Michigan's tight ends coach may recruit Fidone harder than any single coach, and Penn State is text messaging with Fidone very often.
