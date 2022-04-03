Inside the reality that drives Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman’s dream
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Perhaps Marcus Freeman’s most prudent coaching move in almost four months on the job was his recent insistence on wife Joanna and the couple’s six children flying to Florida for ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news