Here's our latest Notre Dame depth chart projection heading into Saturday's home game with UNLV (2:30 p.m. EDT; Peacock). This Inside ND Sports projection is based on the official Notre Dame two-deeps, conversations with head coach Marcus Freeman, his coaching staff and players, and observations from practice.

We've included injured players at the bottom of the positional depth chart if they're not expected to be available for the Stanford game (or longer). OR indicates a dead heat on the depth chart between that player and the player listed directly below him.

Cornerback TaRiq Bracy was back at practice Sunday after missing the Stanford game last Saturday with a hamstring injury. Backup cornerback Jaden Mickey (abductor strain) also missed the Stanford game, but he remains out. ... Backup tight end Mitchell Evans made his season debut Saturday against Stanford, coming back from a foot injury and is in this week's depth chart. ... Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola (rib contusion) sat out Sunday's practice, but has not been ruled out for UNLV.