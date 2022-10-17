News More News
Inside ND Sports' Notre Dame depth chart projection for UNLV

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) and left tackle Joe Alt (76) run onto the field at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) and left tackle Joe Alt (76) run onto the field at Notre Dame Stadium. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Here's our latest Notre Dame depth chart projection heading into Saturday's home game with UNLV (2:30 p.m. EDT; Peacock). This Inside ND Sports projection is based on the official Notre Dame two-deeps, conversations with head coach Marcus Freeman, his coaching staff and players, and observations from practice.

We've included injured players at the bottom of the positional depth chart if they're not expected to be available for the Stanford game (or longer). OR indicates a dead heat on the depth chart between that player and the player listed directly below him.

Cornerback TaRiq Bracy was back at practice Sunday after missing the Stanford game last Saturday with a hamstring injury. Backup cornerback Jaden Mickey (abductor strain) also missed the Stanford game, but he remains out. ... Backup tight end Mitchell Evans made his season debut Saturday against Stanford, coming back from a foot injury and is in this week's depth chart. ... Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola (rib contusion) sat out Sunday's practice, but has not been ruled out for UNLV.

OFFENSE

Field Receiver
No. Player Ht. Wt. Year

4

Lorenzo Styles

6-1

195

So./So.

15

Tobias Merriweather

6-4

198

Fr./Fr.

16

Deion Colzie

6-5

211

So./So.
Slot Receiver
No. Player Height Weight Year

83

Jayden Thomas

6-2

215

So/Fr.

29

Matt Salerno

6-1

195

Gr./Sr.

3

Avery Davis-x

5-11

198

Gr./Sr.+
Left Tackle
No. Player Height Weight Year

76

Joe Alt

6-8

317

So./So.

79

Tosh Baker

6-8

310

Jr./So.

77

Ty Chan

6-5

310

Fr./Fr.

59

Aamil Wagner

6-6

267

Fr./Fr.
Left Guard
No. Player Height Weight Year

73

Jarrett Patterson

6-5

310

Gr./Sr.

73

Andrew Kristofic

6-5

300

Sr./Jr.

50

Rocco Spindler

6-5

315

So./Fr.
Center
No. Player Height Weight Year

52

Zeke Correll

6-3

308

Sr./Jr.

78

Pat Coogan

6-5

309

So./Fr.

53

Quinn Murphy

6-5

314

Sr./Sr.
Right Guard
No. Player Height Weight Year

75

Josh Lugg

6-7

316

Gr./Sr.+

73

Andrew Kristofic

6-5

300

Sr./Jr.

74

Billy Schrauth

6-5

302

Fr./Fr.

70

Ashton Craig

6-4

293

Fr./Fr.
Right Tackle
No. Player Height Weight Year

54

Blake Fisher

6-6

327

So./Fr.

68

Michael Carmody

6-6

280

Jr./So.

72

Caleb Johnson

6-6

295

So./Fr.
Tight End
No. Player Height Weight Year

87

Michael Mayer

6-5

265

Jr./Jr.

88

Mitchell Evans OR

6-5

255

So./So.

9

Eli Raridon OR

6-7

234

Fr./Fr.

85

Holden Staes

6-4

226

Fr./Fr.

38

Davis Sherwood

6-3

228

So./So.

81

Cane Berrong-y

6-4

243

So./Fr.

84

Kevin Bauman-x

6-5

252

Jr./So.
Boundary Receiver
No. Player Height Weight Year

0

Braden Lenzy

5-11

182

Gr./Sr.

5

Joe Wilkins Jr.

6-2

202

Gr./Sr.
Quarterback
No. Player Height Weight Year

10

Drew Pyne

6-0

198

Jr./So.

18

Steve Angeli

6-2

211

Fr./Fr.

11

Ron Powlus III

6-3

227

So./Fr.

12

Tyler Buchner-x

6-1

215

So./So.
Running Back
No. Player Height Weight Year

25

Chris Tyree OR

5-10

197

Jr./Jr.

7

Audric Estime OR

6-0

229

So./So.

3

Logan Diggs

6-0

214

So./So.

13

Gi'Bran Payne

5-9

195

Fr./Fr.

20

Jadarian Price-x

5-10

197

Fr./Fr.

DEFENSE

Vyper End
No. Player Height Weight Year

7

Isaiah Foskey

6-5

265

Sr./Jr.

9

Justin Ademilola

6-2

253

Gr./Sr.

12

Jordan Botelho

6-3

250

Jr./Jr.

40

Joshua Burnham

6-4

233

Fr./Fr.

34

Osita Ekwonu

6-1

235

Sr./Jr.
Defensive Tackle
No. Player Height Weight Year

57

Jayson Ademilola-y

6-3

285

Gr./Sr.+

65

Chris Smith

6-1

310

Gr./Sr.+

98

Tyson Ford

6-4

275

Fr./Fr.

41

Donovan Hinish

6-2

280

Fr./Fr.
Nose Guard
No. Player Height Weight Year

56

Howard Cross III

6-1

276

Sr./Jr.

97

Gabe Rubio

6-5

295

So./Fr.

47

Jason Onye

6-5

283

So./Fr.

92

Aidan Keanaaina-x

6-3

323

Jr./So.
Field End
No. Player Height Weight Year

99

Rylie Mills

6-5

292

Jr./Jr.

31

Nana Osafo-Mensah

6-3

250

Sr./Jr.

90

Alexander Ehrensberger

6-7

267

Jr./So

91

Aiden Gobaira

6-4

241

Fr./Fr.
Rover/Sniper
No. Player Height Weight Year

24

Jack Kiser

6-2

223

Sr./Jr.

27

JD Bertrand

6-1

230

Sr./Jr.

17

Jaylen Sneed

6-1

215

Fr./Fr.

42

Nolan Ziegler

6-3

220

Fr./Fr.
Weakside Linebacker
No. Player Height Weight Year

8

Marist Liufau

6-2

235

Sr./Jr.

10

Prince Kollie OR

6-1

220

So./So.

24

Jack Kiser

6-2

223

Sr./Jr.

48

Will Schweitzer

6-4

225

So./Fr.
Middle Linebacker
No. Player Height Weight Year

27

JD Bertrand

6-1

230

Sr./Jr.

44

Junior Tuihalamaka

6-2

240

Fr./Fr.
Boundary Cornerback
No. Player Height Weight Year

5

Cam Hart OR

6-3

198

Sr./Jr.

28

TaRiq Bracy

5-10

185

Gr./Sr.+

18

Chance Tucker

6-0

187

So./Fr.

15

Ryan Barnes

6-2

190

So./Fr.

21

Jaden Mickey-x

6-0

176

Fr./Fr.
Free Safety
No. Player Height Weight Year

16

Brandon Joseph

6-1

196

Sr./Jr.

11

Ramon Henderson

6-1

190

Jr./Jr.

22

Justin Walters

6-1

190

So./Fr.
Strong Safety
No. Player Height Weight Year

2

DJ Brown OR

6-0

200

Gr./Sr.

3

Houston Griffith

6-0

205

Gr./Sr.+

26

Xavier Watts

6-0

193

Jr./So.
Field Cornerback
No. Player Height Weight Year

20

Benjamin Morrison

6-0

170

Fr./Fr.

6

Clarence Lewis

6-0

203

Jr./Jr.

23

Jayden Bellamy

5-11

175

Fr./Fr.

25

Philip Riley

6-0

195

So./Fr.
Nickel
No. Player Height Weight Year

28

TaRiq Bracy

5-10

185

Gr./Sr.+

6

Clarence Lewis

6-0

203

Jr./Jr.

11

Ramon Henderson

6-1

190

Jr./Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-Kicker
No. Player Height Weight Year

99

Blake Grupe

5-7

156

Gr./Sr.+

92

Zac Yoakam

5-8

180

Fr./Fr.

91

Josh Bryan

6-0

191

So./Fr.
Punter
No. Player Height Weight Year

39

Jon Sot

5-11

198

Gr./Sr.+

14

Bryce McFerson

6-2

190

Fr./Fr.

32

Chris Salerno

5-11

190

So./So.
Kickoffs
No. Player Height Weight Year

92

Zac Yoakam

5-8

180

Fr./Fr.

14

Bryce McFerson

6-2

190

Fr./Fr.
Holder
No. Player Height Weight Year

39

Jon Sot

5-11

198

Gr./Sr.+

14

Bryce McFerson

6-2

190

Fr./Fr.
Long Snapper
No. Player Height Weight Year

65

Michael Vinson

6-2

228

Gr./Sr.

44

Alex Peitsch

6-1

215

Jr./So.

51

Rino Monteforte

5-7

210

Fr./Fr.
Kickoff Returns
No. Player Height Weight Year

25

Chris Tyree

5-10

197

Jr./Jr.

5

Joe Wilkins Jr.

6-2

202

Gr./Sr.

4

Lorenzo Styles

6-1

195

So./So.

0

Braden Lenzy

5-11

182

Gr./Sr.
Punt Returns
No. Player Height Weight Year

16

Brandon Joseph

6-1

196

Sr./Jr.

29

Matt Salerno

6-1

195

Gr./Sr.

15

Tobias Merriweather

6-4

198

Fr./Fr.

13

Gi'Bran Payne

5-9

195

Fr./Fr.

x-Denotes player expected to miss at least the next game due to injury.

y-Denotes player returning from injury who may be available for next game.

+-Denotes player exercising extra year of eligibility through COVID exemption.

