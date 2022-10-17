Inside ND Sports' Notre Dame depth chart projection for UNLV
Here's our latest Notre Dame depth chart projection heading into Saturday's home game with UNLV (2:30 p.m. EDT; Peacock). This Inside ND Sports projection is based on the official Notre Dame two-deeps, conversations with head coach Marcus Freeman, his coaching staff and players, and observations from practice.
We've included injured players at the bottom of the positional depth chart if they're not expected to be available for the Stanford game (or longer). OR indicates a dead heat on the depth chart between that player and the player listed directly below him.
Cornerback TaRiq Bracy was back at practice Sunday after missing the Stanford game last Saturday with a hamstring injury. Backup cornerback Jaden Mickey (abductor strain) also missed the Stanford game, but he remains out. ... Backup tight end Mitchell Evans made his season debut Saturday against Stanford, coming back from a foot injury and is in this week's depth chart. ... Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola (rib contusion) sat out Sunday's practice, but has not been ruled out for UNLV.
OFFENSE
|No.
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Year
|
4
|
Lorenzo Styles
|
6-1
|
195
|
So./So.
|
15
|
Tobias Merriweather
|
6-4
|
198
|
Fr./Fr.
|
16
|
Deion Colzie
|
6-5
|
211
|
So./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
83
|
Jayden Thomas
|
6-2
|
215
|
So/Fr.
|
29
|
Matt Salerno
|
6-1
|
195
|
Gr./Sr.
|
3
|
Avery Davis-x
|
5-11
|
198
|
Gr./Sr.+
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
76
|
Joe Alt
|
6-8
|
317
|
So./So.
|
79
|
Tosh Baker
|
6-8
|
310
|
Jr./So.
|
77
|
Ty Chan
|
6-5
|
310
|
Fr./Fr.
|
59
|
Aamil Wagner
|
6-6
|
267
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
73
|
Jarrett Patterson
|
6-5
|
310
|
Gr./Sr.
|
73
|
Andrew Kristofic
|
6-5
|
300
|
Sr./Jr.
|
50
|
Rocco Spindler
|
6-5
|
315
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
52
|
Zeke Correll
|
6-3
|
308
|
Sr./Jr.
|
78
|
Pat Coogan
|
6-5
|
309
|
So./Fr.
|
53
|
Quinn Murphy
|
6-5
|
314
|
Sr./Sr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
75
|
Josh Lugg
|
6-7
|
316
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
73
|
Andrew Kristofic
|
6-5
|
300
|
Sr./Jr.
|
74
|
Billy Schrauth
|
6-5
|
302
|
Fr./Fr.
|
70
|
Ashton Craig
|
6-4
|
293
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
54
|
Blake Fisher
|
6-6
|
327
|
So./Fr.
|
68
|
Michael Carmody
|
6-6
|
280
|
Jr./So.
|
72
|
Caleb Johnson
|
6-6
|
295
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
87
|
Michael Mayer
|
6-5
|
265
|
Jr./Jr.
|
88
|
Mitchell Evans OR
|
6-5
|
255
|
So./So.
|
9
|
Eli Raridon OR
|
6-7
|
234
|
Fr./Fr.
|
85
|
Holden Staes
|
6-4
|
226
|
Fr./Fr.
|
38
|
Davis Sherwood
|
6-3
|
228
|
So./So.
|
81
|
Cane Berrong-y
|
6-4
|
243
|
So./Fr.
|
84
|
Kevin Bauman-x
|
6-5
|
252
|
Jr./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
0
|
Braden Lenzy
|
5-11
|
182
|
Gr./Sr.
|
5
|
Joe Wilkins Jr.
|
6-2
|
202
|
Gr./Sr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
10
|
Drew Pyne
|
6-0
|
198
|
Jr./So.
|
18
|
Steve Angeli
|
6-2
|
211
|
Fr./Fr.
|
11
|
Ron Powlus III
|
6-3
|
227
|
So./Fr.
|
12
|
Tyler Buchner-x
|
6-1
|
215
|
So./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
25
|
Chris Tyree OR
|
5-10
|
197
|
Jr./Jr.
|
7
|
Audric Estime OR
|
6-0
|
229
|
So./So.
|
3
|
Logan Diggs
|
6-0
|
214
|
So./So.
|
13
|
Gi'Bran Payne
|
5-9
|
195
|
Fr./Fr.
|
20
|
Jadarian Price-x
|
5-10
|
197
|
Fr./Fr.
DEFENSE
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
7
|
Isaiah Foskey
|
6-5
|
265
|
Sr./Jr.
|
9
|
Justin Ademilola
|
6-2
|
253
|
Gr./Sr.
|
12
|
Jordan Botelho
|
6-3
|
250
|
Jr./Jr.
|
40
|
Joshua Burnham
|
6-4
|
233
|
Fr./Fr.
|
34
|
Osita Ekwonu
|
6-1
|
235
|
Sr./Jr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
57
|
Jayson Ademilola-y
|
6-3
|
285
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
65
|
Chris Smith
|
6-1
|
310
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
98
|
Tyson Ford
|
6-4
|
275
|
Fr./Fr.
|
41
|
Donovan Hinish
|
6-2
|
280
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
56
|
Howard Cross III
|
6-1
|
276
|
Sr./Jr.
|
97
|
Gabe Rubio
|
6-5
|
295
|
So./Fr.
|
47
|
Jason Onye
|
6-5
|
283
|
So./Fr.
|
92
|
Aidan Keanaaina-x
|
6-3
|
323
|
Jr./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
99
|
Rylie Mills
|
6-5
|
292
|
Jr./Jr.
|
31
|
Nana Osafo-Mensah
|
6-3
|
250
|
Sr./Jr.
|
90
|
Alexander Ehrensberger
|
6-7
|
267
|
Jr./So
|
91
|
Aiden Gobaira
|
6-4
|
241
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
24
|
Jack Kiser
|
6-2
|
223
|
Sr./Jr.
|
27
|
JD Bertrand
|
6-1
|
230
|
Sr./Jr.
|
17
|
Jaylen Sneed
|
6-1
|
215
|
Fr./Fr.
|
42
|
Nolan Ziegler
|
6-3
|
220
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
8
|
Marist Liufau
|
6-2
|
235
|
Sr./Jr.
|
10
|
Prince Kollie OR
|
6-1
|
220
|
So./So.
|
24
|
Jack Kiser
|
6-2
|
223
|
Sr./Jr.
|
48
|
Will Schweitzer
|
6-4
|
225
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
27
|
JD Bertrand
|
6-1
|
230
|
Sr./Jr.
|
44
|
Junior Tuihalamaka
|
6-2
|
240
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
5
|
Cam Hart OR
|
6-3
|
198
|
Sr./Jr.
|
28
|
TaRiq Bracy
|
5-10
|
185
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
18
|
Chance Tucker
|
6-0
|
187
|
So./Fr.
|
15
|
Ryan Barnes
|
6-2
|
190
|
So./Fr.
|
21
|
Jaden Mickey-x
|
6-0
|
176
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
16
|
Brandon Joseph
|
6-1
|
196
|
Sr./Jr.
|
11
|
Ramon Henderson
|
6-1
|
190
|
Jr./Jr.
|
22
|
Justin Walters
|
6-1
|
190
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
2
|
DJ Brown OR
|
6-0
|
200
|
Gr./Sr.
|
3
|
Houston Griffith
|
6-0
|
205
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
26
|
Xavier Watts
|
6-0
|
193
|
Jr./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
20
|
Benjamin Morrison
|
6-0
|
170
|
Fr./Fr.
|
6
|
Clarence Lewis
|
6-0
|
203
|
Jr./Jr.
|
23
|
Jayden Bellamy
|
5-11
|
175
|
Fr./Fr.
|
25
|
Philip Riley
|
6-0
|
195
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
28
|
TaRiq Bracy
|
5-10
|
185
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
6
|
Clarence Lewis
|
6-0
|
203
|
Jr./Jr.
|
11
|
Ramon Henderson
|
6-1
|
190
|
Jr./Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
99
|
Blake Grupe
|
5-7
|
156
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
92
|
Zac Yoakam
|
5-8
|
180
|
Fr./Fr.
|
91
|
Josh Bryan
|
6-0
|
191
|
So./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
39
|
Jon Sot
|
5-11
|
198
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
14
|
Bryce McFerson
|
6-2
|
190
|
Fr./Fr.
|
32
|
Chris Salerno
|
5-11
|
190
|
So./So.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
92
|
Zac Yoakam
|
5-8
|
180
|
Fr./Fr.
|
14
|
Bryce McFerson
|
6-2
|
190
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
39
|
Jon Sot
|
5-11
|
198
|
Gr./Sr.+
|
14
|
Bryce McFerson
|
6-2
|
190
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
65
|
Michael Vinson
|
6-2
|
228
|
Gr./Sr.
|
44
|
Alex Peitsch
|
6-1
|
215
|
Jr./So.
|
51
|
Rino Monteforte
|
5-7
|
210
|
Fr./Fr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
25
|
Chris Tyree
|
5-10
|
197
|
Jr./Jr.
|
5
|
Joe Wilkins Jr.
|
6-2
|
202
|
Gr./Sr.
|
4
|
Lorenzo Styles
|
6-1
|
195
|
So./So.
|
0
|
Braden Lenzy
|
5-11
|
182
|
Gr./Sr.
|No.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|
16
|
Brandon Joseph
|
6-1
|
196
|
Sr./Jr.
|
29
|
Matt Salerno
|
6-1
|
195
|
Gr./Sr.
|
15
|
Tobias Merriweather
|
6-4
|
198
|
Fr./Fr.
|
13
|
Gi'Bran Payne
|
5-9
|
195
|
Fr./Fr.
x-Denotes player expected to miss at least the next game due to injury.
y-Denotes player returning from injury who may be available for next game.
+-Denotes player exercising extra year of eligibility through COVID exemption.
