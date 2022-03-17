Inside ND Sports' Notre Dame spring depth chart projection

Welcome to the first Notre Dame depth chart of the spring — or at least a stab at it. The projection is based on conversations with sources, 40 minutes of individual drillls and stretching on Thursday, and what the depth chart looked like at the end of last season. As we get a chance to talk to the coordinators and see a full practice in the next 10 days, the depth chart will change and better reflect the intentions of the coachng staff.

We've included both injured players (at the bottom of some of the positonal depth) and June-arriving freshmen (in italics) to give the readers a sense of numbers at a particular position they can expect to see in the fall.