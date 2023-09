Notre Dame football released Monday its official depth chart for its sixth game of the season. The No. 11 Irish (4-1) will host No. 17 Duke (4-0) at Wade Wallace Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Saturday (7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC).

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that the wide receiver corps has been thinned out by junior Deion Colzie undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, which will keep him out this week as well as at least a couple of the other games that follow. Junior starter Jayden Thomas is listed as questionable after suffering a hamstring injury against Ohio State last Saturday night.

Freeman swapped out holders on place kicks against Ohio State and will move forward with new holder Bryce McFerson, ND's starting punter, taking over for walk-on QB Dylan Devezin.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS