•Take a bow, Clark Lea. Notre Dame got socked early on and never flinched. North Carolina hung 14 points and 8.9 yards per play on Lea’s defense on its first two drives. In the second half, the Tar Heels ran 25 plays and gained 58 yards. That’s 2.3 yards per play.

•Join Lea, Marist Liufau. Brian Kelly said earlier in November the buck linebacker job wasn’t totally settled despite some strong recent play from starter Shayne Simon. Liufau, a sophomore, came into the game on Notre Dame’s third defensive series and stayed there. He was at his best on blitzes. The half-sack he was credited with doesn’t illustrate how disruptive he was as a rusher. He ended with five tackles.

•If you want one area to point to on defense, the linebackers were aggressive coming downhill and got home on blitzes. Liufau, mike linebacker Drew White, rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and nickel linebacker Bo Bauer combined for 21 tackles, 1.0 sacks, one pass breakup and 2.5 tackles for loss. They were in passing lanes, in the proper gaps and causing problems on interior rushes. North Carolina’s normally lethal run-pass options aren’t shut down without them.