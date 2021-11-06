Initial thoughts: Notre Dame defense returns to form in 34-6 win over Navy

Notre Dame resumed its series with Navy with a convincing win. The No. 10 Irish (8-1) defeated the Midshipmen 34-6 Saturday for their fourth straight victory. They awoke after a slow first quarter that ended in a 3-3 tie and outscored Navy 17-0 in the second. A 17-0 fourth quarter removed all doubt. Here are five initial thoughts from the game.

1. A creative defense

If there’s such thing as the opposite of the nickel and dime-heavy defense Notre Dame used against potent passing teams USC and North Carolina, the Irish unfurled it vs. Navy. They came out in a 5-2 front, with rover Isaiah Pryor and vyper Jordan Botelho splitting time as the fifth man on the line of scrimmage. Rover Jack Kiser was a de facto safety, playing behind the middle linebackers. The Irish didn’t use sub-packages either. Instead, they shifted Botelho or Pryor to the second level. Houston Griffith and D.J. Brown rotated at safety, often playing closer to the line of scrimmage. Converted receiver Xavier Watts also made his first appearance on defense this year at safety.

Marcus Freeman’s latest concoction delivered as intended. Notre Dame held Navy to 184 yards and 3.2 yards per play. Remove a 32-yard run on a reverse, and Navy gained 24 yards on 25 first-half plays. The Midshipmen attempted one pass in the first half, with Notre Dame blowing up two others on sacks. They didn’t complete one until about 10 minutes remained in the game, though their first attempt of the second half resulted in Griffith’s pass interference penalty. In all, Navy ran 58 total plays. Fifteen of them gained zero yards or lost yardage.

2. Kurt Hinish leads the way

Navy ran a heavy dose of fullback dives right into the teeth of Notre Dame’s defense. Nose tackle Kurt Hinish wiped out many of them before Midshipmen fullback Isaac Ruoss could reach the second level. Hinish made a team-high 10 tackles and hit double-digits with six minutes left in the third quarter. He didn’t just snuff out up-the-gut runs. He was a consistent backfield resident and provided the initial pressure on Notre Dame’s fourth-quarter safety when Navy fumbled a pitch. Hinish’s previous career high in tackles was five. He came into the game with 14 this season. Eight of his stops vs. Navy were solos, with two tackles for loss and a sack. Ruoss’s 22 carries went for just 73 yards, due in no small part to Hinish. When Hinish wasn’t making tackles, he was taking up double-teams and moving the line of scrimmage. That’s his duty every game. It sounds like a thankless job. Saturday, though, it was the opposite. Hinish earned the game ball for his efforts.

Linebacker Bo Bauer (52) and Notre Dame's defense held Navy to 3.2 yards per play. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

3. Another steady Jack Coan day

Notre Dame continued its two-quarterback system, but starter Jack Coan was the primary pilot until late in the fourth quarter. Freshman Tyler Buchner led the final 10 plays of a 66-yard touchdown drive in the first half, but played just one other snap through 3.5 quarters. Coan wasn’t quite as sharp going through his progressions as he was in the prior two games and didn’t see open receivers on a couple occasions. Those misses included Kevin Austin Jr. on a corner route in the end zone and tight end Michael Mayer on a scramble. But he was accurate and efficient, with just six incompletions. Coan finished 23-of-29 for 269 yards and a touchdown. With him at the helm, Notre Dame averaged more than 7.0 yards per play for the second straight week.

4. Thin at wide receiver

The hits keep coming for Notre Dame’s shallowest position. The Irish ended the game with five healthy scholarship receivers after Avery Davis left in the fourth quarter with a non-contact knee injury. One of those five is freshman Jayden Thomas, who hasn’t seen the field all year. Head coach Brian Kelly said they will know more about Davis’ injury after an MRI. An extended absence from Notre Dame’s steadiest receiver would push the position’s depth to its limits. Lorenzo Styles would be a logical candidate to move to the slot and start. He has proven difficult to take off the field and was making a strong case to start before Davis’ injury. Notre Dame played walk-on and 2020 punt returner Matt Salerno at receiver after Davis left. He could find himself in the mix for snaps as well. Kelly also said he and his staff have discussed moving someone to receiver. One wonders if Watts is a potential mover given his background there.

5. Logan Diggs' Ascent