Initial thoughts: Notre Dame beats Wisconsin, turns slugfest into blowout

Notre Dame turned a three-point deficit in the fourth quarter into a 28-point win.

The No. 12 Irish (4-0) defeated Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) 41-13 by scoring 31 straight points and three non-offensive touchdowns. The victory moved Brian Kelly past Knute Rockne as the winningest coach in program history. Kelly now has 106 career wins.

Here are five initial thoughts from the game.