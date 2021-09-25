 Initial thoughts: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football beats Wisconsin, turns slugfest into blowout
Initial thoughts: Notre Dame beats Wisconsin, turns slugfest into blowout

Patrick Engel
Notre Dame turned a three-point deficit in the fourth quarter into a 28-point win.

The No. 12 Irish (4-0) defeated Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) 41-13 by scoring 31 straight points and three non-offensive touchdowns. The victory moved Brian Kelly past Knute Rockne as the winningest coach in program history. Kelly now has 106 career wins.

Here are five initial thoughts from the game.

Bo Bauer and Notre Dame's defense held Wisconsin to 4.6 yards per play.
Bo Bauer and Notre Dame's defense held Wisconsin to 4.6 yards per play.

1. Defensive Front Shines Again

Notre Dame’s front seven met the moment and threw a blanket over Wisconsin’s run game, which has long the backbone of the Badgers’ offensive identity.

Wisconsin totaled 74 yards on 28 carries, an average of 2.6 yards per rush. Its longest gain was 10 yards. The Irish had just four tackles for loss, but this was more about big-play prevention and causing inefficiency. Mission accomplished on that front.

