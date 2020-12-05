Initial Thoughts: Notre Dame Beats Syracuse, Ends Regular Season Undefeated
Notre Dame notched its second undefeated regular season in three years, toppling Syracuse 45-21 to go to 10-0. Here are some thoughts and observations from the game.
•Ian Book became the all-time winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history, notching his 30th victory. He’s 30-3 as a starter. And just as he had in recent weeks, he’s as big a reason as any the Irish prevailed. He woke them up from their slumber, shed his own early rust and led three touchdown drives in the final 5:36 of the first half. On those three possessions, he was 8-for-10 as a passer.
•Book also led Notre Dame on a scoring drive right after a 40-yard Sean Tucker touchdown pulled Syracuse within 10, 24-14, in the third quarter. He picked himself up after committing consecutive turnovers and executed a 53-yard touchdown march where he scrambled for 18 yards on fourth-and-5 and then 28 yards for a touchdown. He finished the game 24-for-37 for 285 yards and five total touchdowns.
•Have to imagine this game was the first in Notre Dame Stadium history where the band was a recording of the band, and not the actual one.
•Also have to imagine Notre Dame is in the College Football Playoff unless it is swept off the field in the ACC Championship Game.
