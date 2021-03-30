 Initial 2023 Rivals100 Loaded With Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Targets
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-30 10:57:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Initial 2023 Rivals100 Loaded With Notre Dame Football Targets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Rivals.com released its first Rivals100 for the 2023 class on Tuesday, and it featured many prospects with Notre Dame offers.

There are four five-star prospects to start the rankings cycle, two of whom hold offers from the Fighting Irish. Milton (Ga.) High defensive end Lebbeus Overton is the No. 1 player in the nation, and he was offered by Notre Dame on St. Patrick's Day.

”One of my teammates, Jack Nickel, being committed to Notre Dame, he always makes sure he gets a word in about them,” Overton told Rivals.com. “It's funny but it's pretty cool. The coaches make sure they get in contact with me too."

Milton (Ga.) High defensive end and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Lebbeus Overton
The Fighting Irish have an offer on the table for five-star defensive end Lebbeus Overton of Milton (Ga.) High. (Rivals.com)

The No. 3 player nationally is New Orleans Isidore Newman School quarterback Arch Manning. The Irish offered Manning on St. Patrick's Day as well.

"Notre Dame -- that was awesome," Manning told Rivals.com. "They're really impressive. It always seems like they're always getting really good guys there, and really good offensive linemen."

Here is rundown on some other notable Irish targets in the 2023 Rivals100.

– Back on Jan. 31, 2020, Mentor (Ohio) High defensive lineman Brenan Vernon became Notre Dame's first offer of the 2023 class. Notre Dame's Mike Elston has cultivated a strong relationship with Vernon, who Rivals ranks as the nation's No. 9 player.

– The highest ranked player from the state of Indiana is Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen, who Notre Dame offered several weeks ago. Rivals lists Bowen as the No. 16 player nationally.

– Pickerington (Ohio) Central athlete Alex Styles is the No. 26 player in America per Rivals. Notre Dame is in consistent pursuit of the younger brother of Irish freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles.

– Notre Dame has offered two quarterbacks thus far in the 2023 cycle – Manning and Detroit Martin Luther King's Dante Moore, the No. 30 player in the country.

– A couple weekends ago, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wideout Carnell Tate took a self-guided tour of Notre Dame's campus. The big Irish target is listed as the No. 48 player in the nation.

– One of the hottest 2023 prospects in America is Findlay (Ohio) High defensive lineman Luke Montgomery. Notre Dame will be in the mix down to the end of Montgomery, the No. 65 prospect nationally.

– Notre Dame has three tight end offers in the 2023 class, all of whom are in the Rivals100 – Robbinsdale (Minn.) Cooper Senior's Jaxon Howard (No. 64), Phoenix Pinnacle's Duce Robinson (No. 75) and, St. Louis De Smet's Mac Markway (No. 86).

Here is the full list of Notre Dame offers in the 2023 Rivals100.

No. 1 DE Lebbeus Overton

No. 3 QB Arch Manning

No. 5 DE Peter Woods

No. 6 OL Kadyn Proctor

No. 8 WR Jalen Hale

No. 9 DE Brenan Vernon

No. 12 ATH Samuel M'Pemba

No. 13 DE Jayden Wayne

No. 16 LB Drayk Bowen

No. 17 CB Tony Mitchell

No. 18 LB Malik Bryant

No. 20 OL Chase Bisontis

No. 21 CB Javien Toviano

No. 22 DT Jason Moore

No. 23 ATH Dalton Brooks

No. 26 ATH Alex Styles

No. 28 CB AJ Harris

No. 30 QB Dante Moore

No. 31 DE Victor Burley

No. 33 WR Hykeem Williams

No. 38 DE Derrick LeBlanc

No. 40 DE Avion Carter

No. 41 S Derek Williams

No. 43 CB Ryan Yaites

No. 44 WR Johntay Cook

No. 48 WR Carnell Tate

No. 50 OL TJ Shanahan Jr.

No. 51 WR Jaquaize Pettway

No. 53 LB Tre Edwards

No. 54 ATH Joenel Aguero

No. 56 ATH Treyaun Webb

No. 61 OG Alex Birchmeier

No. 64 TE Jaxon Howard

No. 65 DE Luke Mongomery

No. 67 WR Deandre Moore

No. 71 OL Harris Sewell

No. 73 CB Cole Martin

No. 74 WR Jalen Brown

No. 75 TE Duce Robinson

No. 78 RB Justice Haynes

No. 81 S Caleb Downs

No. 84 S Rahmir Stewart

No. 86 TE Mac Markway

No. 88 DE Matayo Uiagalelei

No. 89 S Terrance Love

No. 90 DT John Walker

No. 93 DE Keldric Faulk

{{ article.author_name }}