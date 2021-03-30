Rivals.com released its first Rivals100 for the 2023 class on Tuesday, and it featured many prospects with Notre Dame offers. There are four five-star prospects to start the rankings cycle, two of whom hold offers from the Fighting Irish. Milton (Ga.) High defensive end Lebbeus Overton is the No. 1 player in the nation, and he was offered by Notre Dame on St. Patrick's Day. ”One of my teammates, Jack Nickel, being committed to Notre Dame, he always makes sure he gets a word in about them,” Overton told Rivals.com. “It's funny but it's pretty cool. The coaches make sure they get in contact with me too."

