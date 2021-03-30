Initial 2023 Rivals100 Loaded With Notre Dame Football Targets
Rivals.com released its first Rivals100 for the 2023 class on Tuesday, and it featured many prospects with Notre Dame offers.
There are four five-star prospects to start the rankings cycle, two of whom hold offers from the Fighting Irish. Milton (Ga.) High defensive end Lebbeus Overton is the No. 1 player in the nation, and he was offered by Notre Dame on St. Patrick's Day.
”One of my teammates, Jack Nickel, being committed to Notre Dame, he always makes sure he gets a word in about them,” Overton told Rivals.com. “It's funny but it's pretty cool. The coaches make sure they get in contact with me too."
The No. 3 player nationally is New Orleans Isidore Newman School quarterback Arch Manning. The Irish offered Manning on St. Patrick's Day as well.
"Notre Dame -- that was awesome," Manning told Rivals.com. "They're really impressive. It always seems like they're always getting really good guys there, and really good offensive linemen."
Here is rundown on some other notable Irish targets in the 2023 Rivals100.
– Back on Jan. 31, 2020, Mentor (Ohio) High defensive lineman Brenan Vernon became Notre Dame's first offer of the 2023 class. Notre Dame's Mike Elston has cultivated a strong relationship with Vernon, who Rivals ranks as the nation's No. 9 player.
– The highest ranked player from the state of Indiana is Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen, who Notre Dame offered several weeks ago. Rivals lists Bowen as the No. 16 player nationally.
– Pickerington (Ohio) Central athlete Alex Styles is the No. 26 player in America per Rivals. Notre Dame is in consistent pursuit of the younger brother of Irish freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles.
– Notre Dame has offered two quarterbacks thus far in the 2023 cycle – Manning and Detroit Martin Luther King's Dante Moore, the No. 30 player in the country.
– A couple weekends ago, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wideout Carnell Tate took a self-guided tour of Notre Dame's campus. The big Irish target is listed as the No. 48 player in the nation.
– One of the hottest 2023 prospects in America is Findlay (Ohio) High defensive lineman Luke Montgomery. Notre Dame will be in the mix down to the end of Montgomery, the No. 65 prospect nationally.
– Notre Dame has three tight end offers in the 2023 class, all of whom are in the Rivals100 – Robbinsdale (Minn.) Cooper Senior's Jaxon Howard (No. 64), Phoenix Pinnacle's Duce Robinson (No. 75) and, St. Louis De Smet's Mac Markway (No. 86).
Here is the full list of Notre Dame offers in the 2023 Rivals100.
No. 1 DE Lebbeus Overton
No. 3 QB Arch Manning
No. 5 DE Peter Woods
No. 6 OL Kadyn Proctor
No. 8 WR Jalen Hale
No. 9 DE Brenan Vernon
No. 12 ATH Samuel M'Pemba
No. 13 DE Jayden Wayne
No. 16 LB Drayk Bowen
No. 17 CB Tony Mitchell
No. 18 LB Malik Bryant
No. 20 OL Chase Bisontis
No. 21 CB Javien Toviano
No. 22 DT Jason Moore
No. 23 ATH Dalton Brooks
No. 26 ATH Alex Styles
No. 28 CB AJ Harris
No. 30 QB Dante Moore
No. 31 DE Victor Burley
No. 33 WR Hykeem Williams
No. 38 DE Derrick LeBlanc
No. 40 DE Avion Carter
No. 41 S Derek Williams
No. 43 CB Ryan Yaites
No. 44 WR Johntay Cook
No. 48 WR Carnell Tate
No. 50 OL TJ Shanahan Jr.
No. 51 WR Jaquaize Pettway
No. 53 LB Tre Edwards
No. 54 ATH Joenel Aguero
No. 56 ATH Treyaun Webb
No. 61 OG Alex Birchmeier
No. 64 TE Jaxon Howard
No. 65 DE Luke Mongomery
No. 67 WR Deandre Moore
No. 71 OL Harris Sewell
No. 73 CB Cole Martin
No. 74 WR Jalen Brown
No. 75 TE Duce Robinson
No. 78 RB Justice Haynes
No. 81 S Caleb Downs
No. 84 S Rahmir Stewart
No. 86 TE Mac Markway
No. 88 DE Matayo Uiagalelei
No. 89 S Terrance Love
No. 90 DT John Walker
No. 93 DE Keldric Faulk
