Georgia Tech tied Notre Dame 7-7 when Zamari Walton vacuumed up Kyren Williams ’ fumble and scooted 93 yards to the end zone. Anyone’s game, in theory. Still, Notre Dame’s win probability never dipped below 87.7 percent – the low point after the fumble.

Notre Dame wanted a game that involved little stress and to simply move onto Clemson. The Irish played one – their second straight with a 100 percent postgame win expectancy.

Each week, I’ll compile a few stats you don’t see in the regular box score that can help paint a better picture of what really happened, why something happened and some individual stars.