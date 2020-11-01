 Individual Defensive Wins And Advanced Stats Deep Dive: Notre Dame Football Beats Georgia Tech, 31-13
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-01 12:29:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Individual Defensive Wins And Stats Deep Dive: Notre Dame Vs. Georgia Tech

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
The score said one thing.

Likelihood said another.

Georgia Tech tied Notre Dame 7-7 when Zamari Walton vacuumed up Kyren Williams’ fumble and scooted 93 yards to the end zone. Anyone’s game, in theory. Still, Notre Dame’s win probability never dipped below 87.7 percent – the low point after the fumble.

Notre Dame's defense had a havoc rate over 20 percent for the sixth straight game.
Notre Dame's defense had a havoc rate over 20 percent for the sixth straight game. (ACC)

Notre Dame wanted a game that involved little stress and to simply move onto Clemson. The Irish played one – their second straight with a 100 percent postgame win expectancy.

Each week, I’ll compile a few stats you don’t see in the regular box score that can help paint a better picture of what really happened, why something happened and some individual stars.

First, BlueandGold.com’s custom stat: individual defensive wins, which measures the number of times a defensive player directly caused a failed play for the offense.

An individual defensive win (IDW) is when a defensive player registers any of the following: sack, tackle for loss, tackle for no gain, forced fumble, fumble recovery, interception, pass breakup, tackle that creates a third- or fourth-down stop and any tackle in a goal-to-go spot that results in the offense gaining 50 percent or less of the needed yardage. If both happened on one play, like a tackle for loss on third down, that counts as one IDW. Half-sacks, half-TFLs and half-stuffs count as a full IDW.

